SAINTE-ADÈLE, QC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with pride and humility that the management of Ste-Adèle engineering firm Équipe Laurence has reacted to the announcement that it has been selected as a finalist in the 16th edition of the GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN du Québec, a prestigious and respected international award that each year celebrates the excellence and talent of local designers and companies who have distinguished themselves through exemplary practice.

In the architecture category, the jury's attention was drawn to the company's new head office, Campus Équipe Laurence, because the project, designed in cooperation with TLA Architectes, Bouthillette Parizeau, DWB Consultants and Pur design, demonstrates the creativity, innovation and ingenuity of this infrastructure with its unique energy-saving potential.

The Eureka Awards: for a green and prosperous Quebec !

Écotech Québec's Eureka Awards highlight organizations' commitment to a cleaner economy. Équipe Laurence's head office project was selected in the Real Estate category for its adoption of the technology developed with BPA, for the installation of a heating and air-conditioning system using wastewater hydrothermal energy for its Ste-Adèle Campus. At the end of September, the winners of the Grands Prix du Design and the Eureka Awards will be announced in each of the competitions open to votes from the industry and the general public.

Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois

To complete the "hat trick", Équipe Laurence's head office is also in the running in the Mechanical-Electrical Building category, as part of the 21st edition of the Grands Prix du génie-conseil québécois of the Association des firmes de génie-conseil du Québec (AFG), which recognizes the expertise of the best engineering projects.

Innovation remains at the forefront of the selection criteria. This prestigious competition is an extraordinary opportunity to recognize the added value of consulting engineering and collaboration with clients in the success of projects of all kinds.

"For Équipe Laurence, the simple fact of being among the finalists for these major awards is a source of pride and motivation that encourages us to continue innovating," says its president, Alexandre Latour, adding that he and his exceptional team are constantly on the lookout for the latest technological advances in civil engineering, for the benefit of their public and private sector customers.

