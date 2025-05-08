He's back! AMI's Dave Brown returns with a brand-new series, Game Changers, debuting May 15 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Dave Brown is back! Accessible Media Inc. (AMI), in partnership with FRANK Digital, is thrilled to announce the debut of the 16-episode Game Changers, Thursday, May 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

Each episode of Game Changers finds Dave in his element, visiting stunning locales while spending the day chatting with notable Canadians.

Guests joining Dave in Season 1 include wheelchair basketball star Tara Llanes, sportswear designer Lucy Wild, The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, award-winning music producer/recording artist Mattmac, PGA golfer Kyle Miller, playwright Ashley King, actor Bruce Horak and punk rock icon Bif Naked.

"Dave has a genuine curiosity about how others view the world," says John Melville, Vice-President of Content Development and Operations, AMI-tv and AMI-audio. "His engagement with his interview subjects is second-to-none. We invite Canadians to join Dave and his guests as the third chair in their engaging conversation."

"It's important to have meaningful conversations with people who want to make a difference," host Dave Brown says. "These are people putting words into action. It's a privilege to learn about them and give them a platform to share their perspective. It's an added bonus that I've been able to make my way across the country to have these conversations."

The first five episodes of Game Changers include:

Tara Llanes – Thursday, May 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Dave Brown shoots hoops with Tara Llanes, former pro mountain biker turned wheelchair basketball star. Along the way, Tara shares her journey of resilience, reinvention and athletic excellence.

Maggie Manning – Thursday, May 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Dave Brown sits down with para hockey goaltender Maggie Manning to hear her story of sport, advocacy and resilience. Then it's game on as Dave hits the ice to see if he can score on Maggie!

Lucy Wild – Thursday, May 29, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Dave Brown hits the slopes with technical sportswear designer Lucy Wild to talk innovation, inclusion and high-performance gear. From Paralympic design to skiing in Whistler, this episode is all about pushing limits in style.

Jaimie Borisoff – Thursday, June 5, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Dave Brown chats with Paralympic champion and rehab engineer Jaimie Borisoff about innovation, mobility and life after elite sport. Then the pair explore the future of accessibility tech, including a playful encounter with the British Columbia Institute of Technology's robotic dog, MACO!

Carla Qualtrough – Thursday, June 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Dave Brown meets Member of Parliament Carla Qualtrough—Paralympian and trailblazing politician—to talk sports, leadership and disability advocacy. Then Dave takes on a new challenge: learning to walk with a guide dog!

Game Changers airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes anytime, for free, on AMI+.

About Dave Brown

Dave Brown has close to two decades of broadcast experience. Early in his career, Dave ran a student radio station in Ottawa, interned at CBC Radio 3 in Vancouver, CBC Radio 1 in Ottawa, Entertainment Tonight Canada and Global News Toronto. Dave's first big on-air opportunity came as a traffic reporter with CBC Radio 1 in Ottawa. For more than three years, commuters started their day with Dave in their ears. Dave joined AMI in 2015 as a bureau reporter in Ottawa. Since then, he has hosted AMI This Week and produced stories and documentaries for the network. In 2017, Dave and his team launched The Pulse for AMI-audio. The long-form interview show gave Dave a chance to sharpen his interview skills and connect with members of the disability community in Canada and around the world. In 2020, Dave hosted the weekday series NOW with Dave Brown, where he discussed the latest news, entertainment, sports and current events through a disability lens.

About FRANK Digital

FRANK Digital is a Winnipeg-based video production and post-production company with a reputation for crafting impactful, socially conscious storytelling across a wide range of formats. With decades of industry experience, FRANK has become one of Manitoba's largest and most respected production houses, offering end-to-end service with all equipment, talent and expertise provided in-house.

From national broadcast commercials and documentary films to immersive museum exhibits and television series, FRANK brings a thoughtful, intentional approach to every project. The studio's award-winning team of editors, animators, directors and producers works collaboratively to deliver high-calibre content that both informs and inspires. Their portfolio spans genres and platforms, but what unites their work is a deep commitment to quality storytelling with purpose.

At its core, FRANK Digital believes in using the power of media to spark dialogue, drive social change and reflect the complexities of the human experience. Whether highlighting underrepresented voices, tackling critical social issues, or celebrating resilience and innovation, FRANK's projects aim to leave a lasting impression.

Equally important is the company's commitment to working with like-minded clients — organizations, institutions and individuals who share a passion for doing good in the world. FRANK thrives in creative partnerships where the goal is not just to produce great content, but to make a meaningful impact.

More than a production company, FRANK Digital is a storytelling studio grounded in integrity, collaboration, and a belief that great content has the power to move people — and move the world forward.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

