"The most important thing for couples to remember is that love can conquer all", says Rebecca Chan. "There may be fewer guests this year and that dream venue may not be a possibility anymore, but that doesn't mean you can't host the wedding of your dreams before the year is out! I'm so excited to join Miller High Life to help couples make their big day one they will never forget."

By assisting with everything from floral arrangements and catering, to wedding attire and videography, Miller High Life's Backyard Weddings contest will ensure that a quality wedding (just like a quality beer) is within everyone's reach, allowing happy couples to toast their biggest champagne moment with the Champagne of Beers.

"As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life has long been associated with weddings and other celebratory occasions," says Aurora Monyei, Marketing Manager, Miller High Life. "That's why we're giving couples who have had their weddings impacted by the pandemic an opportunity to reimagine their special day with a little help."

Are you planning a wedding in 2020 that was postponed or scaled-back due to the pandemic? Email a description (300 words or less) of how your wedding plans have been affected, and how you still plan to celebrate with Miller High Life to [email protected] by August 7, 2020 at 11:59 PM. For more information on what you need to enter, visit millerhighlife.ca or follow Miller High Life on Instagram ( @millerhighlifecanada ) or Twitter ( @highlifecanada ).

About Miller High Life

Miller High Life is one of Molson Coors Beverage Company's flagship and oldest brewed beer – first brewed in the United States of America as bottled beer in 1903. Consistent with founder Frederick Miller's belief that the best things in life should be available to all, a crisp, refreshing, effervescent flagship beer nicknamed The Champagne of Beers was born. Miller High Life today is as it has always been, brewed with the same basic recipe, bottled in the same clear glass and widely available to all who seek it - The Champagne of Beers. Miller High Life is a promise kept since 1903, an invitation to celebrate the everyday moments, brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley and galena hops, created with a champagne-like feel for that sparkling pour. An authentic, unpretentious beer rooted in a rich heritage and the belief that the best things in life should be available to all.

Miller High Life is not just another beer, it is The Champagne of Beers.

