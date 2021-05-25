Havana Club Rum Got Smoked

Cuban Smoky made its Canadian debut this month in Ontario and British Columbia, and will be rolling out in Quebec starting June.

"We have a new kid on the block and it is bringing the smoke," says Aurelie Goffinet, Brand Manager. "Cuban Smoky is the first of its kind in the Canadian market, the intense brother of Havana Club 7, and it is shaking up the rum shelves in the liquor store."

Havana Club Cuban Smoky is a darkly vibrant deep amber colour that is well-balanced and light on the nose with notes of dried fruit and delicate smokiness. But it is distinctive-yet-smooth on the palate, with a smoky flavour that features a gentle sweetness of cocoa and dark chocolate, followed by a lingering dry spiciness. The finish is half dry, balanced and elegant.

It is slated to retail at $42.45.

Roy Woods, a Canadian singer, rapper, and songwriter, has been named as the official Havana Club brand ambassador in Canada. With rum tied to his Caribbean roots, Roy Woods is bringing all the smoke in the upcoming Cuban Smoky campaign and partnership with Havana Club. He is signed to OVO Sound, the record label co-founded by rapper Drake. His music has garnered stellar reviews, with hit songs placed on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop charts.

With its distinctive and unique flavour profile, Cuban Smoky is great on its own over ice, where you can enjoy all the smoky notes in the rum, or to add an unexpected smoky twist to a longer cocktail. Our top drink suggestions:

Palos Santos Cold Shot — This shot sits high on the "Smoke Meter" and is easy to make and enjoy. Simply pour 1½ ounces frozen cold Havana Club Cuban Smoky into a shot glass and enjoy.

— This shot sits high on the "Smoke Meter" and is easy to make and enjoy. Simply pour 1½ ounces frozen cold Havana Club Cuban Smoky into a shot glass and enjoy. Smoky Pineapple — For mid-level smoky flavours, in a bar shaker filled with ice, combine 1½ ounces of Cuban Smoky and ½ ounce of pineapple juice. Shake until chilled and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with 3-4 ounces of soda and garnish with a pineapple wedge.

— For mid-level smoky flavours, in a bar shaker filled with ice, combine 1½ ounces of Cuban Smoky and ½ ounce of pineapple juice. Shake until chilled and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with 3-4 ounces of soda and garnish with a pineapple wedge. Smoky Cocktail — In the light-smoke range. In a bar shaker filled with ice, pour 2 ounces of Cuban Smoky, 1 ounce of pineapple juice and ¼ dash of maple syrup. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

