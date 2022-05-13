TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 040, Hastings—Lennox and Addington will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Strathcona Paper Centre: 16 McPherson Dr, Greater Napanee, ON K7R 3L1

K7R 3L1 May 19 to 25 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Arts Centre Hastings: 230 Durham St S, Centre Hastings, ON K0K 2K0

K0K 2K0 May 19 to 22 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Land O'Lakes Lions Club: 12328 41 Hwy, Addington Highlands, ON K0H 2G0

May 21 to 27 , 10 AM to 8PM :

, : Tweed Hungerford Agricultural Building: 617 Louisa St, Tweed, ON K0K 3J0

K0K 3J0

Amherstview Library: 322 Amherst Dr, Loyalist, ON K7N 1S9



Gerry Masterson Thurlow Community Centre: 516 Harmony Rd, Belleville, ON K0K 1V0

K0K 1V0

Municipality of Hastings Highlands: 33011 62 Hwy, Hastings Highlands, ON K0L 2S0

May 23 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Royal Canadian Legion Branch 228: 2430 Stirling- Marmora Rd, Stirling–Rawdon, ON K0K 3E0

May 24 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Marmora & District Recreation Centre: 28 Victoria St, Marmora and Lake, ON K0K 2M0

and Lake, ON K0K 2M0 May 25 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Roblin Community Hall: 3266 County Rd 41 Hwy, Greater Napanee, ON K0K 2W0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152