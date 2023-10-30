Happy Waka-Ween! West Virginia Lottery Launches Industry's First Halloween-Themed PAC-MAN Scratch-Off Game

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the West Virginia Lottery ("the Lottery") on the successful launch of the first-ever Halloween-themed PAC-MAN scratch-off game. Designed collaboratively by Pollard Banknote and the West Virginia Lottery, and used under license from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., this $5 ticket was released on August 29, 2023, and features a top prize of $30,000.

The West Virginia Lottery’s Halloween-themed $5 PAC-MAN scratch-off (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

With dazzling colors and instantly recognizable imagery set against a chilling black backdrop of purple-hued bats, tombstones, spiderwebs, and lifeless trees, this game's simple 'key number match' playstyle and bonus element are designed to appeal to all player demographics. Part of the Lottery's suite of five Halloween-inspired games that showcase spooky themes, the PAC-MAN ghosts are highlighted via the entire lineup's tagline, "Get them, before they ghost you!"

Capitalizing on the one-of-a-kind appeal of this nostalgic '80s arcade icon, the West Virginia Lottery is supporting the launch with a host of marketing collateral to boost awareness, including point-of-sale posters, digital and social media ads, and radio spots. Ongoing promotions include co-branded PAC-MAN merchandise for giveaways and a social media contest that includes t-shirts, PAC-MAN candies, PAC-MAN speakers/charger, and ghost lights. The Lottery also produced an a-maze-ing TV commercial that transforms a grocery-store shopper into a pixelated PAC-MAN intent on avoiding unnecessary delays/ghosts within the animated store's maze of aisles. Check it out here.

Available exclusively from Pollard Banknote as part of its arcade classics collection, an ever-expanding array of instantly recognizable brands, PAC-MAN will celebrate his 45th anniversary in 2025. Widely considered the most successful coin-operated game ever created, it's estimated the game has been played more than 10 billion times. To date, 21 North American lotteries have launched 26 PAC-MAN-themed scratch-off games and two PAC-MAN-themed e-Instant games.

"Launching our third PAC-MAN ticket since 2006, this time with a Halloween theme, was an easy decision for us," said Michael Thaxton, Traditional Lottery Marketing Supervisor, West Virginia Lottery. "We knew an eerie twist on this legendary arcade character would have wide-reaching appeal, and we're encouraged with the response received so far. Collaborating with Pollard Banknote on this game has been a fantastic experience, and we're looking forward to releasing our follow-up holiday-themed PAC-MAN scratch-off game in the coming months."

"We're thrilled with how the Lottery's Halloween-themed PAC-MAN game turned out," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Although many North American lotteries have enjoyed great success with PAC-MAN scratch-offs and other games available from our arcade classics collection, the West Virginia Lottery was the first to take PAC-MAN in a frighteningly fantastic new direction. The Lottery's belief in the PAC-MAN brand was evident from the start, and we're delighted to see their hard work pay off in ways that will help generate money for the good causes they support."

The West Virginia Lottery commenced operations in January 1986. Since then, the Lottery has contributed nearly $11.9 billion in gaming revenue to the State of West Virginia, with proceeds supporting education, seniors, and tourism. Lottery operations have generated over $3.7 billion for education, over $1.5 billion for senior services, and over $1.3 billion for tourism.

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Brad Thompson, Pollard Banknote Limited, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Telephone: (204) 474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]