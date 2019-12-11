Happy National App Day: Walmart's in-house developers create 15 business solution apps and features for associates

And on special days like today, Walmart is joining with the developer team to appreciate and thank the apps and features the team has designed – and there are a lot of them.

This year alone Walmart's team launched more than 15 apps and features for associates. Associates' app usage is up over 75 per cent and the estimated 4.5 million app uses has driven efficiencies and gives associates more time to serve customers.

Now, from the palm of their hands associates can better manage their business, review important data and receive or distribute communications. A few examples include:

With an app called PlanIT associates can see their store performance in sales, markdowns, inventory and customer experience scores all in one location.

Associates themselves are encouraged to provide reviews, make suggestions and rate each app.

This holiday season, Walmart is also offering Check Out With Me to provide a faster checkout experience for smaller purchases. An associate uses an app to scan merchandise, provide a mobile payment device and a bagging cart on wheels to check out customers during busy periods. The bagging cart, which accompanies the associate, was developed by a store associate though an internal idea generation competition. All three of these innovations are now available across the country.



Jeffrey Hetherington has worked in Walmart Canada stores for over two decades and leads the collaboration between stores and technology.

"It's amazing to see how often these apps are being used to drive efficiency in our stores and to help our associates. It's fun to see it all coming to life," said Hetherington, Innovation Field Manager, Walmart Canada. "Our app design team is always listening to associates in the stores and working to create apps that help them. Apps are making a huge difference for our business."

"As we layer in innovation on top of Innovation, having our associates connected, informed and mobile is critical to how we operate every component of our stores. When you put our store associates and technology teams together to solve a common problem, the potential is endless," said Lee Jeyes, Senior Director, Store Process and Innovation, Walmart Canada.

Take a moment today, don't just click on your apps, appreciate, thank and celebrate them. #nationalappday

