Statement by the Canadian Telecommunications Association on the Government's Decision Regarding the CRTC's Wholesale Internet Access Framework

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Telecommunications Association is extremely disappointed that the Government of Canada has chosen not to alter the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) wholesale internet access framework, despite widespread opposition from across the industry, including smaller independent network operators and wholesale providers.

This decision undermines the very goals it claims to support. It discourages investment, weakens competition, and ultimately harms Canadian consumers. Rather than promoting facilities-based competition and incentivizing the continued deployment of world-class broadband infrastructure, the CRTC's policy discourages network construction and long-term investment.

At a time when the federal government has made critical infrastructure a national priority to strengthen Canada's resilience and economic independence, this policy has led to a reduction of more than $1.5 billion in capital investment in telecommunications networks. Billions more in lost investment are expected because of this policy. These are investments that would have expanded connectivity, created good jobs for Canadians, and advanced Canada's digital future. While the Government and CRTC have characterized the decision as pro-competitive, it achieves the opposite by undercutting the smaller independent service providers the wholesale regime was originally meant to support.

"Canada is now an outlier among its peers. In other advanced economies, wholesale access is designed to support smaller competitors and new entrants, without eroding the incentives to build and expand network infrastructure," said Robert Ghiz, President & CEO, Canadian Telecommunications Association. "This reversal of principle will reduce meaningful competition, limit consumer choice, and slow progress in connecting underserved communities. We urge the government to undo the damage caused by this policy and work with the industry to establish a policy framework that supports sustainable investment, facilities-based competition, and long-term benefits for all Canadians."

