Haleon Canada & GlobalMedic Launch Haleon Health Trailer

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Haleon (Canada), a global leader in consumer health; makers of Advil, Voltaren, Centrum, Buckley's and Sensodyne; have partnered with GlobalMedic to launch the first ever Haleon Health Trailer focused on providing self-care products and services to marginalized communities. The health trailer will help to progress Haleon's goal of empowering Canadians to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health.

"At Haleon, we believe we can have a real impact in helping people gain access to better everyday health, by making health more inclusive, achievable, and sustainable," said Rupa Bahri, General Manager, Canada Business Unit, Haleon. "With the launch of the Haleon Health Trailer we are aiming to help people on their health journey where they are and whatever their circumstances might be. The trailer's goal is to provide people with equitable access to self-care products to help them live in good health for as long as possible."

In 2022, the Haleon Health Inclusivity Index showed that Canada ranks in the top ten countries for health inclusivity, as a recognised leader for prioritizing health in society. However, Canada had low health literacy scores (33%), demonstrating a hurdle to true health empowerment. The Haleon Health Trailer will help bridge the gap by bringing important self-care products to those who need it most.

"We're so thankful to the team at Haleon for collaborating with us on this trailer," said Rahul Singh, Executive Director, GlobalMedic. "Our team at GlobalMedic is always focused on our guiding principle of getting the right aid to the right people at the right time, and this trailer will do just that. It will help us to bring even more important self-care products and services to those who need them most."

Both Haleon and GlobalMedic are committed to enabling health inclusivity and improving health literacy in the communities where we live and work. For Haleon, this comes to life through empowering self-care, investing in research and action, and driving change through purposeful brands. The Haleon Health Trailer brings this to commitment to life. It is equipped to provide self-care products, education and wrap around healthcare. The trailer will help the people who need it most to access self-care products, increase their health literacy and access other critical health resources.

Health inclusivity is focused on two ideas, equitable access, and full participation. Health literacy is the ability to find, understand and use health information to make informed health-related decisions. In short, it means being your own best health advocate. The Haleon Health Trailer is one step in the right direction to providing equitable access to those who need it most and to help improve everyday health with humanity.

