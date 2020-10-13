The Honourable Brian Warr, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, and Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), attended the event today.

They were joined by the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Perry Trimper, MHA for Lake Melville and Wally Anderson, Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The two, three-bedroom homes represent an equally cost-shared investment of $170,000 through the 2014-19 Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement between the Governments of Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada. The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay also donated the land for the homes.

Since 1994, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation has also contributed land, labour and/or funding toward 58 Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador builds throughout the province.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Investments in projects like this one here in Happy Valley-Goose Bay demonstrated that our Government is committed to providing access to safe, affordable homes for well-deserving families in all corners of our country." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Our government is committed to revitalizing and building stronger neighbourhoods and towns. Today is about more than just building houses; it's about working in partnership to create new beginnings and to assist families in becoming more self-sufficient through affordable home ownership." – The Honourable Brian Warr, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Affordable, sustainable housing continues to be an issue across Newfoundland and Labrador. Here at Habitat, we mobilize volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing and promoting homeownership. We believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent affordable place to live. Today we celebrate the hard work and determination of two families who have realized their dream of homeownership." – Sandra Whiffen, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador

The Government of Canada acknowledges that these projects are developed on the unceded and traditional territories of the Southern Inuit and Inuus people.

acknowledges that these projects are developed on the unceded and traditional territories of the Southern Inuit and Inuus people. Under the Investment in Affordable Housing, provinces and territories are responsible for choosing the programs they design and deliver, and also has the flexibility to invest in a range of affordable housing programs to meet local needs and pressures.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. The National Housing Strategy is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and ongoing engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

