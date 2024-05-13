OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) and HAAS Alert are excited to announce that every province in Canada is now covered by Safety Cloud® digital alerts.

Safety Cloud works with CAA systems to send out warning messages in navigation apps alerting drivers when there is a tow truck with a stranded vehicle on the shoulder. The messages encourage drivers to slow down and move over, keeping tow truck operators and those on the shoulder safe.

"CAA and our Clubs, including BCAA and AMA, have long advocated for the protection of roadside assistance workers through Slow Down, Move Over legislation across the country," says Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs, CAA National. "Partnering with HAAS Alerts is another step CAA is taking to protect our drivers."

Every year CAA Clubs across Canada mark the second Tuesday of May – this year, May 14 – as National Slow Down Move Over Day.

Across North America, more than 100 tow truck drivers have been killed in the last decade after being struck by oncoming traffic while helping stranded motorists with flat tires, breakdowns, and collisions. And given the lack of data collection on these types of deaths, this number is very conservative.

"Roadway safety is our number one priority at HAAS Alert, " says Devon Banks, Director, ERS and Transportation at HAAS Alert. "We're thrilled to partner with safety champions like CAA to make sure all Canadian service technicians and motorists have the tools they need to get home safely."

Except for the Yukon and Nunavut, every province and territory in Canada has a law that requires drivers to slow down and move over when they see an emergency vehicle or tow truck with flashing lights on the side of the road. The warning messages that CAA and HAAS Alerts can send through navigation apps help drivers remember and respect the law to slow down and more over for roadside assistance workers.

Safety Cloud® digital alerts work in native navigation apps in most 2018 and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles, as well as in leading navigation apps, such as Waze and Apple Maps. The alerts are specific to CAA Member roadside calls but will be visible to anyone who uses the specified alerting platforms.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA has been ranked among the most trusted brands in Canada for seven years in a row by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions, making vehicles and roads safer and smarter. HAAS Alert achieves this by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers and vehicles through its cloud-based safety platform (Safety Cloud®).

Learn more at www.haasalert.com

