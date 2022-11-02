QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Christian Fournier, Executive Vice-President and Lead, Property and Casualty Insurance at Beneva, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Lecours to the position of Chief Operating Officer of L'Unique and Unica. He succeeds Yves Gagnon, who is retiring after forty years in the industry.

"I am delighted about the appointment of Guy Lecours. Thanks to his numerous achievements in the insurance field, his strategic vision and his unifying style, Guy Lecours will contribute to the development and innovation of our brokerage activities in Quebec and Ontario," said Christian Fournier.

A remarkable career

Guy Lecours is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has worked for insurers through brokerage networks for much of his career. A Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, Guy Lecours has held various senior management positions at major companies mainly in Quebec, but also elsewhere in Canada. He sits on several boards of directors, including that of the Groupement des assureurs automobiles where he was chairman until March 2022.

He joins the L'Unique and Unica team, where he will play a leading role.

"I am very proud to join the teams at L'Unique and Unica, whose reputation is well established. I look forward to contributing to the success of both organizations and to actively serving our brokers and their clients," said Guy Lecours.

Solid succession

Guy Lecours will take up his duties on November 21, 2022. Yves Gagnon will retire on November 11. The entire Beneva team wishes Yves, a pillar of the brokerage sector, a happy retirement and thanks him for all his years of loyal service.

About Beneva

Created by the coming together of La Capitale and SSQ Insurance, Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $26.8 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City. For more information, go to beneva.ca.

Policyholders of contracts issued by an insurance company of Beneva Group Inc. are members of SSQ Mutual and La Capitale Civil Service Mutual.

About L'Unique General Insurance

L'Unique was founded in 1978. Since 2004, it has been a member company of the La Capitale group (now combined with SSQ Insurance to form Beneva). With its vast network of independent brokers, L'Unique distributes a complete range of general insurance products. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of the Quebec market, L'Unique is able to provide brokers in the province with products and tools that meet their needs and ensure quality service to policyholders.

About Unica

Founded in 1955, Unica Insurance provides innovative niche Commercial and Personal insurance solutions to protect VIP clients' homes, vehicles and businesses. Delivering best-in-class insurance protection backed by a renowned claims experience, Unica allows its customers to safeguard their hard-earned assets and protect their momentum. Unica is a subsidiary of Beneva, one of the largest property & casualty insurers in Canada. Our products are offered exclusively through a network of select professional insurance brokers across Ontario. For more information, visit unicainsurance.com or follow us @unicainsurance.

