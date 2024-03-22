Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society and Parks Canada prepare for the future of the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site

STEVESTON, BC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society and Parks Canada work together to conserve the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site in Steveston and share stories of Canada's West Coast fishing industry with visitors. Today, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, and Elizabeth Batista, Executive Director, Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society, announced a new modernized agreement that will help chart the path forward for the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site. Mr. Bains made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

Parks Canada Agency and Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site Logos (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ)) View of Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site from Fishermen's Park. Photo Credit: ©Parks Canada. All rights reserved. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Parks Canada and the Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society are proud to share their renewed commitment to collaborate under an agreement that streamlines management and provides more tools such as fundraising flexibility for the Society to carry out its important work. The operation of the site by the Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society, on behalf of Parks Canada, highlights the success of community-based cultural heritage stewardship. The Government of Canada is pleased to renew its commitment to the site by providing the Society with continued funding of $640,000 to support and supplement site operation over the coming fiscal year, which represents an increase over previous years.

In addition, Canadians are invited to have their say on the future of the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site by providing feedback on the site's draft management plan. Management plans are forward-looking, results-based documents that provide a vision of a site at its future best and the strategies for getting there. The final management plan for the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site will guide the site for the next ten years in protecting the cultural resources, developing visitor experiences and learning opportunities, and collaborating with Indigenous communities and other organisations.

Opportunities to provide input on the draft management plan are available both in-person and online until April 19, 2024. To learn how to get involved, visit

https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/georgia/plan/plan1/gestion-management or call 604-513-4777.

Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world, with a mandate to protect and present these places for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations. The Gulf of Georgia Cannery, one of B.C.'s few restored canneries, is an important part of this system.

"The collaboration between the Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society and Parks Canada is another example of how Richmond residents can work together with government agencies to ensure the protection and presentation of irreplaceable cultural heritage in Canada. The history of the West Coast fishing industry is an important part of that heritage, and the Government of Canada is excited by this renewed commitment to provide more tools and flexibility to the Cannery Society for their important work right here in the heart of Steveston Village, the cornerstone of our beautiful city."

Parm Bains

Member of Parliament for Steveston-Richmond East, British Columbia

"The Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society is proud of our long-term collaboration with Parks Canada. Working together has provided a solid foundation for achievements in heritage interpretation and community engagement. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and keeping the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site as a vital resource for Canadians and the global community."

Elizabeth Batista

Executive Director, Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society

The Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site is part of the vast network of cultural and natural heritage places administered by Parks Canada that includes 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

The site sits on the traditional ancestral lands of the Musqueam people and is located in the lower mainland of British Columbia , on the South Arm of the Fraser River along the Strait of Georgia .

, on the South Arm of the Fraser River along the Strait of . The Cannery was constructed in 1894; it was designated as a national historic site to commemorate the West Coast fishing industry in 1976; and ceased operations as a fish processing plant in 1979.

The Gulf of Georgia Cannery Society and Parks Canada have been collaborating since the 1980s with the goals of conserving and welcoming visitors to the site.

The Gulf of Georgia Cannery is one of only a few federally owned national historic sites operated by a third party.

A management plan, prepared in consultation with Indigenous peoples and the public, is the main public accountability document for national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas.

