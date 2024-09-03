GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec), where by-elections are taking place.

The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.

Electors in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, September 10 , 6 p.m. (local time), or at the polling place on an advance polling day or on election day.

, 6 p.m. (local time), or at the polling place on an advance polling day or on election day. We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.



Electors can also contact the Elections Canada office in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun to register or update their registration.



Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling place just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday, September 6 , to Monday, September 9 .

, to . Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, September 10 , 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.

, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote. Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.

The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun by-elections. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information..

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]