Guest Judges and Official Trailer are Revealed for CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 2

– Bif Naked, Caitlin Cronenberg, Connor Jessup, Emma Hunter, Fefe Dobson, Gigi Gorgeous, Hollywood Jade, and Mitsou join the judges table this season –

– The jaw-dropping trailer for Season 2 also revealed today –

– The sophomore season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE premieres Thursday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Crave –

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Crave announced today the lineup of celebrity guests joining CANADA'S DRAG RACE resident judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel, and Traci Melchor each week, to help determine who will stay, or sashay away.

Also revealed today is the much-anticipated full-length Season 2 trailer, serving fans with an exciting first look at the new season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, including the runway and werkroom, plus a sneak peek of the challenges, artistry, surprise appearances, and the drama that audiences can expect when Season 2 debuts on Thursday, Oct.14 at 9 p.m. ET, only on Crave.

Featuring Canadian talent from the world of television, music, film, comedy, YouTube, and dance, the full lineup of extra special guest judges that will help critique runway looks, and more, includes:

Special guests also making an appearance on this season of CANADA'S DRAG RACE include: Canada's First Drag Superstar Priyanka, TikTok star Boman Martinez-Reid, actor Thom Allison (KILLYJOYS), and more.

As was recently announced, the queens competing on Season 2 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE are:

