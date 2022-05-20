TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (the "GTAA") announced today that it has exercised its right to redeem all of the outstanding Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes (the "Bonds") on June 21, 2022 (the "redemption date").

The Bonds will be redeemed on the redemption date at a redemption price determined in accordance with the provisions of the Master Trust Indenture dated December 2, 1997, the Thirteenth Supplemental Indenture dated December 22, 2011, and the Pricing Supplement No. 1 dated September 18, 2012, which redemption price will be the face amount of each Note plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Notice of redemption was delivered today to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") and the trustee, BNY Trust Company of Canada. Non-registered holders, (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Bonds through CDS, should contact their CDS customer service representative with any questions about the redemption. Alternatively, beneficial holders with any questions about the redemption should contact their representative brokerage firm or financial institution, which holds interests in the Bonds on their behalf.

