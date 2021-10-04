MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - GSK today announced it has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada to supply 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab for injection, a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology.

The agreement, negotiated with Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, will enable provincial and territorial healthcare systems to access sotrovimab starting in October 2021 to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization or death. The agreement includes the option for the Government of Canada to purchase additional doses in 2022 based on emerging needs.

Health Canada granted authorization for Sotrovimab for injection on July 30, 2021, under its Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19, confirmed by direct SARS-COV-2 viral testing, in adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization and/or deathi.

"With the emergence of variants of concern across the country, in particular the Delta variant, new therapies like sotrovimab are important to treating the disease in its early stages," said Ranya El Masri, Head of Government Affairs and Market Access for GSK Canada. "GSK is proud to partner with the Government of Canada to help ensure Canadians can access sotrovimab, particularly those who will benefit from this treatment the most such as older adults and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions that could put them at higher risk of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19."

