Vast majority of Canadian and American respondents say data privacy matters more to them than ever

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - A new TELUS Data & Trust survey reveals that an overwhelming majority of Americans (82%) and Canadians (79%) believe data privacy matters more to them now than ever before, with many (74% of Americans and 72% of Canadians) expressing worry about how organizations handle their personal data. The survey, which examined Americans' and Canadians' attitudes towards data privacy, trust in organizations, and expectations for responsible data practices, highlights the critical need for companies to prioritize ethical data management and transparency as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technology rapidly evolves.

Key findings from the TELUS Data & Trust Survey 2024 include:

Reputation matters : 88% of American and 87% of Canadian respondents consider a company's reputation for data handling important when deciding whether to do business with them.

: 88% of American and 87% of Canadian respondents consider a company's reputation for data handling important when deciding whether to do business with them. Trust inspires action: Americans and Canadians equally agree (86%) that their trust in a business inspires them to buy or use that company's products and services. What's more, two-thirds of respondents (67% American and 66% Canadian) will advocate for brands they trust, telling friends and family, posting on social media and sharing reviews.

Americans and Canadians equally agree (86%) that their trust in a business inspires them to buy or use that company's products and services. What's more, two-thirds of respondents (67% American and 66% Canadian) will advocate for brands they trust, telling friends and family, posting on social media and sharing reviews. Worries remain about data: Americans and Canadians both expressed concerns about what organizations do with their personal data (74% and 72% respectively).

Americans and Canadians both expressed concerns about what organizations do with their personal data (74% and 72% respectively). Privacy on our minds: 52% of Americans and 42% of Canadians think about their data privacy on a daily basis, indicating a high level of awareness and concern.

"As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, it's clear that people on both sides of the border are becoming increasingly aware of and concerned about their data," said Pam Snively, TELUS' Chief Data & Trust Officer. "At TELUS, we recognize that trust is the cornerstone of the relationship with our customers and communities, which is why we integrate trustworthy practices into everything we do, ensuring that as technology such as AI evolves, our commitment to respecting our customers' data and protecting their privacy remains unwavering."

Artificial intelligence needs to be developed carefully

It is no surprise that there are strong feelings about AI and its development when it comes to trust and technology. Ninety per cent of Canadians and 86% of Americans want to see AI developed with care. Having AI presented with clarity and transparency is important to Canadians (82%) and Americans (81%). Finally, 74% of respondents in both countries want AI development done in consultation with everyday people, not just academics or technologists.

"We recognize the importance of developing technology with trustworthy practices and the value of engaging diverse voices in the development of our AI tools and services," said Snively. "People are telling us what they need to trust data and AI: they want companies to ask for and listen to customer input, for data ethics experts to be involved, and for transparency in the explanations on how AI is used in a way that is understandable to everyone. Organizations need to listen and act on these concerns."

TELUS remains committed to leading by example in data trust, privacy and security, continuously evolving its practices to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers and communities. It was the first organization in the world to secure the ISO 31700-1 Privacy by Design certification, the first telecom to sign a voluntary AI code of conduct introduced by the Canadian federal government, and has won several international awards for its work, including the Responsible AI Institute's Outstanding Organization prize. TELUS also participates in many international forums to influence the development of sustainable data and technology practices, including joining the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), acting as a member of the Canadian delegation for G7 Business, and forming a strategic partnership with Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, for example. By prioritizing trust, TELUS aims to create a future where everyone can confidently embrace the benefits of technology.

The 2024 Data & Trust Survey was conducted among 1,000 Canadians and 1,000 Americans representative of the general population of adults, weighted on age, gender, and region according to the 2021 census figures for the Canadian sample, and the 2020 census figures for the American sample. For more information about TELUS' commitment to data trust and privacy and to learn more, please visit telus.com/trust .

