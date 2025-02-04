MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) today announced comparable store sales growth1 of 9.5% for the fourth quarter ended February 1st, 2025 ("Q4 2024") and comparable store sales growth of 12.3% for the full fiscal year ("fiscal 2024").

On a 2-year stacked basis, comparable sales growth reached 19.3% for Q4 2024 and 20.5% for fiscal 2024.

Comparable store sales growth (%) by quarter for FY2023 and FY2024 are as follows:



Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY2023 Comparable

store sales

growth (%) +6.8 % +5.2 % +9.8 % +9.8 % +8.2 %



Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY2024 Comparable

store sales

growth (%) +16.4 % +14.7 % +10.1 % +9.5 % +12.3 %

In fiscal year 2024, we focused on strengthening our network of branded retail stores to better serve our customers, enhance their shopping experience, and establish the foundation for continued strategic growth. The table below outlines our progress in optimizing store performance. In Q4 2024, we expanded our presence in the U.S. with the opening of 2 new Garage stores, strategically closed 3 locations, and successfully relocated 1 store to a more advantageous location.



As of and for the 52-week period

ended February 1, 2025 As of and for the 53-week period

ended February 3, 2024

Canada USA Total Canada USA Total Stores at the beginning of

the period 190 100 290 208 84 292 Store openings 3 17 20 2 17 19 Store closures (10) (2) (12) (20) (1) (21) Stores at the end of the

period 183 115 298 190 100 290 Store enhancements and

relocations - 4 4 9 4 13

Furthermore, Groupe Dynamite expects adjusted EBITDA margin1 for Q4 2024 to be higher than the same quarter last year due to a combination of higher average unit retail prices favorably impacted by lower markdowns and lower selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales, driven by operating leverage.

"We are very pleased to report strong comparable store sales growth for Q4 and for the full year 2024. Our product assortment resonated strongly with our customers throughout the year, including during the key Q4 holiday period, while our premiere real estate strategy, which positions us in high-traffic, high-quality locations, also continues to pay off. Ultimately, our strong performance reflects our team's passion and commitment to our values-driven, customer-centric approach. As we pursue our ambitious growth plans, we are confident in our ability to deliver value for our customers, employees and shareholders," said Stacie Beaver, President & Chief Operating Officer.

Finally, with respect to the recent US announcements regarding tariffs, we are confident that we have the right strategies in place to manage any potential impact, while remaining agile as the situation evolves. The Company believes it has enhanced current tools, and has developed new ones, that will support us in navigating the recent tariffs announcements from the US. As a result, the current state of these tariffs are not viewed as having material impact on our business-as-usual operations. We are monitoring the situation closely and will adapt accordingly. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and delivering strong results.

Groupe Dynamite intends to release its full financial results for Q4 and fiscal 2024 on or around Tuesday, April 15, 2025, before markets open, followed by a conference call with management to discuss the results on the same day. All information regarding the earnings call will be provided at a later date. The Company also intends to provide financial and operational guidance for the 52-week period ending January 31, 2026 ("fiscal 2025") at the same time as the results for Q4 and fiscal 2024 results are announced.

All figures and information referred to herein with respect to the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 are preliminary, and are subject to change as our financial results are finalized.

Non-IFRS Measures including Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures and Retail Industry Metrics

(1) This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including supplementary financial measures and non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. In this press release, we use supplementary financial measures including "comparable store sales", which is an operating metric commonly used in the retail industry. We also use non-IFRS financial measures such as "adjusted EBITDA margin". Additional details for these non-IFRS and other financial measures can be found in our Management's Discussion & Analysis for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 2, 2024 under the section "Non-IFRS Measures including Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Ratios, Supplementary Financial Measures and Retail Industry Metrics", which is posted on our website at https://groupedynamite.com/, and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Comparable store sales

Comparable store sales represent sales of retail stores relative to sales for the same period in the prior fiscal year. It provides insight on the performance of our portfolio of retail stores, hence on the success of our real estate strategy. We believe that the presentation of the comparable store sales metric contributes to the comparability of our performance with that of issuers operating in our industry. Stores must be open for at least 12 months and must not have been subject to any significant change in square footage to be comparable. A significant change in square footage means an increase or decrease by 20% of the total square footage.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA is calculated as operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA accounts for other one-time or non-cash items. We consider EBITDA to be a valuable non-IFRS measure in assessing the Company's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps users of the financial statements identify underlying trends by providing a measure of operating performance which excludes non-representative income or expenses, non-cash items, or variations in other items not related to day-to-day operations such as stock-based compensation expense and other professional fees in connection with the IPO. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA contributes to the comparability of our financial results as it is a measure commonly used by issuers operating in our industry. The adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners—GARAGE and DYNAMITE—we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 6,000 employees will have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include in this press release information regarding the creation of value for our stakeholders, our growth rates and growth strategies and the impact of any tariffs imposed by the United States and Canada on the Company's operations and financial position. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances. Forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Our assumptions underpinning forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the following: expected short-, medium- and long-term discretionary spending and overall economic trends; successfully maintaining and enhancing our brands; marketing efforts, store enhancements and store expansions will be successful and drive our revenue; maintaining our supplier relationships and a steady, cost-effective supply of inventories; successfully managing expenses and driving gross margin improvements; growing our e-commerce business and making headway in our international expansion efforts; successfully retaining key personnel including our chief executive officer; changes in or the absence of material changes to taxes, duties, tariffs and interest rates other than as currently contemplated; the absence of material disruptions in the international trade; the economy generally; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, intended or implied. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 2, 2024. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, opinions, estimates and assumptions referred to elsewhere in this press release should be considered carefully by readers. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes future-oriented financial information or financial outlook, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlook, as with forward-looking information generally, are based on current assumptions and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Director of Corporate Communications / Anne Dongois - [email protected]