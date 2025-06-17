MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) announced that the nominees proposed as directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 9, 2025 were elected as directors of Groupe Dynamite at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today via online webcast. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Andrew Lutfy 936,658,885 99.89 1,010,198 0.11 Chris Arsenault 936,226,836 99.85 1,442,247 0.15 Hollie S. Castro 937,349,524 99.97 319,559 0.03 Linda Drysdale 937,352,924 99.97 316,159 0.03 Peter Iliopoulos 937,617,002 99.99 52,081 0.01 Andy Janowski 936,508,005 99.88 1,161,078 0.12 Marie-Josée Lamothe 935,988,835 99.82 1,680,248 0.18 Angelic Vendette 937,186,011 99.95 483,072 0.05

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners—GARAGE and DYNAMITE—we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 6,500 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

