MONTRÉAL, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") (TSX: GRGD) will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, before markets open. Groupe Dynamite will also hold a conference call the same day to discuss its financial results. Andrew Lutfy, Chief Executive Officer & Chair of the Board, Stacie Beaver, President & Chief Operating Officer, and Jean-Philippe D. Lachance, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from financial analysts.

Conference Call Details

Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/35mpPZ010N2

You can also dial directly to access the conference call through an operator by dialing 1-514-400-3794 or the international number 1-800-990-4777.

A replay will be available shortly after the call under the "Events & Presentations" section of https://investors.groupedynamite.com/

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSX: GRGD) is a growth-oriented company striving for excellence in the fashion industry. Operating retail stores and digital experiences under two complementary and spirited banners—GARAGE and DYNAMITE—we offer a wide range of women's fashion apparel, catering to the needs of Generation Z and Millennials. With leading key operating metrics and a commitment to innovation and disciplined execution, we are proud to continue our ambitious growth plans. Guided by our mission, "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time," we are a values-led, inclusive organization committed to inspiring confidence and self-expression. Proudly rooted in the chic and vibrant city of Montréal, our culture, values and distinct brands position us to shape the future of fashion while attracting and inspiring the next generation of leaders and creators. Our ownership-mentality and entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in our Shared Success Program, through which all our 6,500 employees have ownership exposure. This alignment of interests and values fosters collaboration, fuels innovation, and creates meaningful long-term value for our team and stakeholders alike.

Contacts: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Alex Limosani, Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance - [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Youann Blouin, Director of Corporate Communications - [email protected]