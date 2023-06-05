Gregory Pope Joins Redberry Restaurants As Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Redberry Restaurants ("Redberry") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Pope as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 7, 2023.

Greg is an experienced financial executive with extensive experience in many sectors including restaurant, retail, health care, information technology, telecommunications, and private equity. He has led finance departments at brands such as Boston Pizza International, Golf Town, Toys R' Us, and Sporting Life.

Greg Pope has joined Redberry as CFO. (CNW Group/Redberry Restaurants)

As Redberry grows and scales, Greg's expertise in leading financial and information technology functions will be a critical asset to Redberry. He is a results-driven and strategic leader with a proven track record. Furthermore, he is an effective manager capable of building strong, highly productive and loyal teams.

"With signed agreements for more than 300 new Burger King and Taco Bell locations over the coming years, Greg's vast expertise and wealth of knowledge will be key in guiding us through this period of unprecedented growth," said Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry. "His history as a results-driven, strategic, and trusted leader makes him an invaluable asset to our team and corporate culture."

A CPA-CA, Greg holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland. He also earned an ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) designation through the University of Toronto.

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry is one of Canada's largest QSR restaurant Franchisees. Redberry owns and operates 170-plus restaurants across the country, operating under the BURGER KING®, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands. With signed agreements to build more than 300 new restaurants, Redberry is one of Canada's fastest-growing restaurant companies. Redberry's mission and accelerated growth trajectory are made possible by its partnership with City Capital Ventures. Culturally, we have created an environment where our partners, brands, and team members can achieve the best versions of themselves. Redberry is proud to have been awarded "Restaurant Top 200: The Nation's Largest and Most Successful Franchisees" by Franchise Times for the last two years, and Burger King's Franchisee of the year for North America in 2021. We truly are architects of a different kind of restaurant company.

For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

SOURCE Redberry Restaurants

For further information: Media Contact: Sharron Fry, Director of Marketing, Redberry Restaurants, [email protected]