HYBRID LIGHTING INSTALLATION AND CUSTOM SPECTRUM DRIVE INNOVATION

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Sollum Technologies is proud to announce that Greentone, a leading cannabis producer located in Bécancour, Québec, has selected Sollum®'s advanced LED grow light capabilities to enhance their production. In line with Greentone's objectives, the Sollum team developed a tailored 50/50 hybrid lighting installation combining state-of-the-art Sollum LED fixtures with a legacy HPS technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Sollum's growing portfolio of cannabis producers, highlighting their ability to provide customized dynamic LED lighting solutions.

Known for its innovative cultivation practices, Greentone is also recognized for its dedication to producing high-quality cannabis. The company's cutting-edge techniques ensure optimal growth and quality of their products. By choosing to work with Sollum Technologies, Greentone aims to leverage the benefits of both LED and HPS technologies in order to optimize energy efficiency and light intensity.

"Greentone is committed to excellence in every aspect of our cannabis cultivation," said Timothée Gauthier, President and CEO of Greentone. "Sollum Technologies impressed us with their advanced technology and professional approach in developing a custom lighting plan that suits our needs. We are excited to partner with a local company recognized as a leader in dynamic LED lighting, which aligns with our values and supports local innovation."

Kassim Tremblay, VP of Global Sales Operations of Sollum Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Greentone as a new client. Their commitment to quality and innovation resonates deeply with our values. This installation, coupled with our custom spectrum solution, demonstrates the flexibility and adaptability of Sollum's technology to the meet the specific needs of cannabis growers."

This collaboration represents a significant step for Sollum, with the cannabis industry recognizing Sollum's expertise and commitment to delivering the most advanced solution and exceptional support to its clients.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.

VP of Marketing, Jenny Zammit, +1.514.975.7308, [email protected]; Media Contact, Valérie Gonzalo, +1.514.923.1549, [email protected]