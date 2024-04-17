GreenShield workers ratify new contract that protects them from outsourcing and boosts job security"

WINDSOR, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor members at GreenShield Canada look forward to returning to work after ratifying a new three-year contract by 92% in Windsor and 91% in Toronto with the company, ending a strike that began on March 1.

"I am so very proud of this bargaining committee and these members for standing up and fighting to protect good jobs for women for today and into the future," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We can't advance equality in this country without the power of trade union women fighting on all fronts."

Members from Unifor locals 240 in Windsor and 673 in Toronto voted to ratify the new collective agreement today, after reaching a tentative deal on Monday.

GreenShield reaffirmed the importance of the company's future sustainability, and the key role that bargaining unit members of Unifor Local 240 and 673 have played in its success so far. The company agreed to sustain and grow its workforces in Windsor and Toronto to address job security and outsourcing.

The company agreed to roll in $3.34 of the Cost-of-Living-Adjustment (COLA) in the base rate salaries. There is also a $2,500 lump sum signing bonus. In years two and three, there is an additional 50-cent pay raise per hour for each year.

For those working in IT, software developers will see an added 20 cents per hour and senior software developers will receive 50 cents more an hour for each year of the contract.

"We are so proud of our members and our community in Windsor who supported us every step of the way, be it through food or firewood donations, or just by showing up to stand with us," said Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt.

"We were committed to keep good, well-paying jobs in Windsor and not only grow our membership and protect job security, but also help our community thrive at the same time. And we're doing just that."

There were also increases to pensions, mental health supports and added language around the union and company meeting to discuss pay equity issues.

In addition, this contract has four-day work weeks where possible and includes two Health and Safety representatives, a Women's Advocate, a Racial Justice Advocate, and the launch of an Anti-Racism Action Plan.

"We thank the national union, Ontario Regional Council and different locals for their support over the past month or so, including our 30 brothers and sisters at Local 240, who bussed in and stood with us, shoulder-to-shoulder," said Unifor Local 673 President Maryellen McIlmoyle.

"Our members really put in the hard work and kept the faith with our bargaining unit. We entered into bargaining with proposals to enhance conditions for our members, and we are pleased to have reached a successful agreement for the next three years with no concessions."

There are over 580 union members in Windsor and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.

The members are adjudicators, call centre representatives, accounting staff, client administration and IT services.

