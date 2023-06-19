Canadians impacted by natural disasters can access 2 free hours of virtual counselling

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - GreenShield announced today an expansion of its support for those affected by wildfires and other emergencies. They are making an additional $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross, bringing our total commitment to $150,000. This contribution will contribute to the Canadian Disaster Relief Fund which helps the Canadian Red Cross respond quickly to emergencies and provide crucial assistance to those in need.

GreenShield recognizes that the effects of wildfires extends beyond physical damage, taking a significant toll on the well-being of individuals, their families, and their communities. To provide support, GreenShield Health is providing two free hours of virtual counselling through its Inkblot Therapy service to assist individuals affected by the wildfires across Canada.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO, GreenShield. "Our additional contribution aims to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts to those in need while also addressing the long-term healing process with mental health counselling. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and restore hope and resilience within the affected communities."

As part of this increased commitment, GreenShield Health's compassionate team of counsellors is available to provide a safe space to express feelings, process grief, and find strength in the face of adversity. GreenShield Health is committed to supporting the mental health of Canadians impacted by natural disasters. Click here to access two free hours of virtual counselling.

GreenShield is also matching all employee donations, doubling their impact, and further amplifying the support provided to the affected communities.

Helping to improve access to health care for all is rooted in GreenShield's DNA. As a not-for-profit social enterprise focused on championing better health for all, GreenShield reinvests its earnings and redeploys its health services back into Canadian communities, further solidifying its dedication to better health outcomes for all.

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organization and the first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider - offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer', while offering mental health, pharmacy, and medical services as a 'provider'. Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a not-for-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support underserved Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by 2025, with a focus on mental and oral health. As the industry's noble challenger GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its purpose of championing better health for all.

GreenShield.ca

GreenShield means, collectively, Green Shield Canada (GSC), Green Shield Association, and Green Shield Holdings Inc., which is the primary company that houses health services and benefits administration businesses, including Inkblot Therapy, Tranquility, BCH Consultants, NKS Health Canada, The Health Depot Pharmacy, Benecaid, and Computer Workware Inc. Green Shield Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the not-for-profit Green Shield Association.

