TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Concrete action to combat climate change is required now to protect our health, our planet, and our way of life.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, announced enhancements to the Greening Government Strategy (GGS) that will help lower the carbon footprint of government operations and support Canada's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Government of Canada is committed to reaching net-zero operations that are resilient, green, and consistent with global efforts like the Paris Agreement. These efforts are already delivering results with a nearly 40% reduction in GHG emissions for real property and conventional fleet operations, achieved through more efficient buildings and fleets, the purchase of electric vehicles and clean electricity.

The GGS is a blueprint for coordinating and advancing emissions reduction, resiliency and greening government initiatives of its own operations. The updated strategy outlines practical steps to strengthen the Government of Canada's actions to green its operations, including:

broadening the scope of the Strategy to include Crown corporations

strengthening commitments for greening the government's real property, fleet and procurement

introducing new greening targets for national safety and security fleets

increasing action to adapt federal infrastructure to protect it from current or expected impacts of climate change

The government is continuing to lead the way in sustainable, low-emission activities to meet our targets.

Quotes

"By enhancing the Greening Government Strategy, we are making our government operations cleaner and leading by example to drive change across all sectors of activity in Canada, stimulate activity in the clean tech sector, and contribute to Canada's domestic and international commitments. We have set data-driven targets to reduce emissions and protect our environment, and our actions demonstrate our determination to meet them."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

"By taking climate action within its own operations, the federal government is leading by example. An increasing number of businesses are striving to achieve net-zero operations, not only to combat climate change but also to drive innovation and secure long-term sustainability. Reducing the environmental impact of federal government operations will support Canada's sustainability goals currently underway."

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Government of Canada is taking action to fight climate change by driving down emissions and shifting towards low-carbon technologies, including in the government's own buildings, properties, and fleets. This update to Canada's Greening Government Strategy will enhance climate adaptation, improve the emissions performance of Crown corporations, and set important interim targets. We are collectively taking action to build a more sustainable future for Canadians today, and for generations to come."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The updated Greening Government Strategy is one of the most ambitious government policies designed to decarbonize public buildings at scale. The added focus on procuring low-carbon construction materials, prioritizing climate resiliency and reducing carbon emissions from leased federal properties will drive adoption and derisk new zero-carbon buildings for the industry. The inclusion of Crown corporations to align their operations with the strategy will create more market demand for low-carbon solutions."

- Thomas Mueller, President and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council

Quick Facts

The GGS is a set of commitments that apply to all core government departments, agencies and Crown corporations, and support the Government of Canada's commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050.

commitment for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Government of Canada updates the strategy every 3 years to reflect effective practices that reduce GHG emissions relative to 2005–06 baseline levels. This enables the government, in its operations, to make its contribution towards Canada's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

updates the strategy every 3 years to reflect effective practices that reduce GHG emissions relative to 2005–06 baseline levels. This enables the government, in its operations, to make its contribution towards goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Greening government operations supports Canada's sustainability goals established under the Paris Agreement on climate change and in the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The GGS is consistent with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Federal Sustainable Development Strategy, and Canada's 2050 emissions objective outlined in the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act.

