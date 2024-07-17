STELLARTON, NS, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Stellarton Memorial Rink is getting an overhaul after an investment of $6 million from the federal government.

Minister Sean Fraser and Darren Stroud, President of the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association, announced the funding for this project that will turn the former arena into a green, multi-purpose, indoor recreation facility.

The project will revitalize and repurpose the former Stellarton Memorial Rink to make room to host a multitude of community events and will include an indoor walking track as well as new volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts. The facility will be renamed the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre in continued tribute to our fallen war veterans and will feature a removable stage for performances, modernized locker rooms, and retractable bleachers.

This federal government investment was made through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) and will ensure Stellarton Memorial Community Centre is accessible and energy efficient. Upgrades to the building include improved insulation and mechanical systems to allow for four season operation for indoor sports and recreation. The building will also be made fully accessible with upgraded entrance ways and washrooms.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to creating a greener and more inclusive future for all Canadians. The Stellarton Memorial Community Centre will provide multipurpose community space for all ages and abilities, while reducing its carbon footprint."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Stellarton Memorial Rink has been part of our community for more than 75 years, playing an important role in the lives of many families and visitors to Stellarton. That's why the provincial government has invested in revitalising and repurposing the rink so the community can continue to use it for a variety of activities."

The Honourable Pat Dunn, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Pictou Centre

"We are thrilled and honoured with the investments placed by both Federal and Provincial governments in the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre project. This financial support will help to ensure this facility continues to honour our veterans while serving our community in a most inclusive and efficient manner for generations to come."

Darren Stroud, President of the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $6 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Nova Scotia has previously announced a contribution of $2 million to this project.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of has previously announced a contribution of to this project. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 101% and greenhouse gas emissions by 298 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

