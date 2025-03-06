OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Selling or advertising natural health products that contain prescription drugs is illegal in Canada. Health Canada takes this matter very seriously and uses all tools at its disposal to protect the health and safety of the people of Canada.

MFH International Enterprise Inc., doing business as Male & Female Harmony (a chain of adult stores in Burnaby, Richmond, and Vancouver, B.C.) was found guilty of three charges under the Food and Drugs Act for the sale of sexual enhancement prescription drugs deceptively packaged as natural health products.

On March 3, 2025, MFH International Enterprise Inc., received fines totaling approximately $1.07M payable over five years, and a probation order of 24 months. The charges were laid as a result of its repeated non-compliance and continued illegal sale of dangerous natural health products, despite multiple warnings to stop from Health Canada.

In 2021, as part of its investigation, Health Canada seized the products "Harmony" and "Passion Fem" at various Male & Female Harmony locations. Health Canada testing confirmed that the products contained high levels of prescription erectile dysfunction drugs—tadalafil in Harmony and sildenafil in Passion Fem. Undeclared prescription products can cause serious health harms. Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. They can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription.

Following the product seizure in 2021, Health Canada suspended the natural health product licence for the Harmony product and issued a public advisory. The Department had already suspended the natural health product licence and issued an advisory for Passion Fem in 2019 as part of actions taken predating and unrelated to the investigation.

Many people in Canada use natural health products as part of their daily routines. That is why it is important that they can trust the products that they use. Health Canada encourages consumers to subscribe to its recalls and safety alerts database for up to date information on the seizure and recalls of dangerous health products. Consumers are also encouraged to report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada, including any suspected illegal activities involving health products.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

