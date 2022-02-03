The operator of Canada's largest airport ranks in the top third of Canadian companies

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is proud to be included in the top third on Forbes' list of "Best Employers in Canada." The annual list ranks the best 300 Canadian employers by anonymous surveying more than 100,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees. This year, GTAA ranked number 80 overall and was third among all Transportation and Logistics companies included in the list.

"We are committed to cultivating a stellar employee experience and this recognition is a testament to the GTAA's continuing strides to ensure employees feel supported, heard and that their ideas and feedback are acted upon" said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "Since I joined the organization in early 2020, we have sharpened our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; placed increased attention on health and wellness; and involved employees from across the business as we developed our strategy and the workplace of the future in a way that ensures our people—the most important ingredient of any organization—can thrive."

The GTAA has continued to prioritize employee health and safety during the pandemic with innovations like an airport-wide covid log, educational programming on mental health and wellness; and piloting new technologies and workspaces that promote safe physical interaction and collaboration.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create the sixth annual ranking. To determine the list, Statista surveyed more than 100,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own.

