TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), announced today the appointment of three new executives.

Chief Financial Officer, J'Maine Chubb

J'Maine Chubb has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the GTAA. Mr. Chubb will commence this new role February 6, 2023.

Mr. Chubb was most recently CFO of TravelWIFI in Houston and for six years served as the CFO and Controller for Houston Airport System. Mr. Chubb has also led financial and business advisory positions at global conglomerates Halliburton and Schlumberger. He holds a BSc in Accounting and an MBA from Wayne State University in Michigan.

Mr. Chubb is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA), a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and an International Airport Professional (CSCA), and is certified in Strategy and Competitive Advantage (CSCA).

Mr. Chubb will take the position following the retirement of former CFO Ian Clarke, after five years of service to the GTAA.

Chief Infrastructure Officer, Bernardo Gogna

Bernardo Gogna has been appointed Chief Infrastructure Officer of the GTAA. Mr. Gogna will commence this new role February 23, 2023.

Mr. Gogna was previously Senior Vice President for AECOM Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before this, Mr. Gogna held senior airport development positions for nearly 15 years, including as Chief Development Officer for Los Angeles World Airports and Capital Programme Director for Royal Schiphol Airport Group. Mr. Gogna has held leadership roles in several significant airport development "mega-projects" and transformational programs.

Mr. Gogna will take the position as CIO following the retirement of former Vice President, Airport Development and Terminal Services, Pat Neville.

Chief Commercial Officer, Khalil Lamrabet

Khalil Lamrabet has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the GTAA. Mr. Lamrabet will commence this new role February 27, 2023.

Mr. Lamrabet was previously CEO of the Saudi Air Connectivity Program in Riyadh and Senior Vice President of Aviation Development for Abu Dhabi Airports. He also spent 10 years as Director, Aviation Business Development at Dubai International Airport. He earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and a Masters in Aerospace Engineering from McGill University.

"J'Maine, Bernardo, and Khalil are exceptional additions to our high-performing team at Toronto Pearson," said Ms. Flint. "Their qualifications and experience will be instrumental in solidifying our financial and business operations as we transform the airport and advance our Strategic Plan. "

