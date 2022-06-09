Long-term plan will focus on seven key areas of environmental performance

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is teaming up with AECOM to lead the development of a new Environmental Master Plan for the organization.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has an established and successful environment program and is committed to developing a new Environmental Master Plan to maintain its leadership position in environmental sustainability.

"The effects of COVID-19 on the aviation industry are well documented, yet also offer an unparalleled opportunity to identify and integrate environmentally sustainable design, construction and operational best practices," says Pat Neville, Vice President, Airport Development and Technical Services, GTAA. "These environmental sustainability features will be critical in ensuring the recovery of the airport while ensuring a more efficient and resilient airport of the future."

In 2021, the GTAA released an updated Environmental Policy focusing on seven areas: Climate Change Resiliency, Carbon Neutrality and Emissions, Strategic Energy Use, Water Management, Natural Environment, Waste Management and Noise Management. Key long-term goals stated in the policy include net zero GHG and zero waste by no later than 2050, and a commitment to 100% renewable energy use by 2050.

The GTAA is actively integrating the environment in every aspect of its operation, from future capital investments in infrastructure and its ongoing rehabilitation of Runway 06L/24R to on-site renewable energy, electric vehicles and chargers, sustainable procurement practices and embracing the principles of the circular economy in order to minimize waste.

AECOM is one of the industry's leading providers of consulting services related to planning, design, construction and operation of aviation-related infrastructure and facilities, and has served more than 500 airport, airline, aircraft supplier, agency and military clients for more than 75 years.

By partnering with AECOM, the GTAA is aligning itself with a world recognized, global consulting firm with a demonstrated track record of assisting airports and other large infrastructure owners and operators to further define and focus their environmental plans and programs. AECOM will focus work on suggesting high level capital projects and operational changes to assist GTAA in meeting its environmental goals.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

