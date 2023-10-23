Greater Toronto Airports Authority announces $700,000 in funding to break down barriers to employment

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has announced the 2023 call for proposals for its Propeller Project's Uplift Fund and is excited to be investing $700,000 toward organizations committed to breaking down barriers to employment in our communities.

At Toronto Pearson, we understand the importance of being a good neighbour and investing in making great initiatives fly. Eligible organizations operating in Brampton, Etobicoke and Mississauga can apply to fund a one-year project for a minimum of $50,000 and maximum of $100,000.

Since 2018, the GTAA's Uplift Fund has been investing and collaborating in programming, advocacy, and research to support local residents in gaining the skills, connections and opportunities needed to be meaningfully employed. In 2022 alone, the airport invested $387,000 to support nearly 5,000 residents with employment training and helped fill hundreds of jobs.

This year, Toronto Pearson is proud to be nearly doubling the amount of money that will be given to local organizations.

"As Canada's busiest airport, we know Toronto Pearson is an integral part of the community we serve," said Robyn Connelly, Director, Sustainability and Social Impact, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We are looking for proposals that will deepen our collective work breaking down barriers to economic opportunities for residents in the communities around the airport."

This call for proposals will close on November 30 at 5:00 pm EST.

Interested applicants are encouraged to register for an information session to review the application process. To register and to learn more about the Uplift Fund visit: http://www.torontopearson.com/propellerproject

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority