Greater Los Angeles REALTORS® Partners with RESAAS for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Solution to Bring Additional Safety Measures to their 11,000 Members

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS® (GLAR) has partnered with RESAAS to facilitate on-site COVID-19 rapid testing at their headquarters.

GLAR has a membership of over 11,000 REALTORS®.

Qualified and registered lab technicians will conduct testing for GLAR members, families, friends and clients at GLAR's headquarters in Los Angeles, California .

. COVID-19 Rapid Tests will be supplied by RESAAS for GLAR members to purchase.

Rapid Tests will be provided at a discounted rate of $50 each to GLAR members.

each to GLAR members. The Rapid Tests are FDA authorized, and present results in 8 minutes.

"Our industry has felt a tremendous impact from COVID-19. As one of the largest professional trade organizations representing over 11,000 REALTORS® in the Greater Los Angeles region, we are proud to provide this first-of-a-kind safety protocol to our members, making practicing real estate safer in light of COVID-19." said Marty Nash, CEO of the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS®. "RESAAS has paved the way for REALTORS® to bring peace of mind to their clients. We are excited to form this partnership and bring elevated levels of safety to our industry together."

In an agreement executed on October 9, 2020, GLAR's headquarters will be granted temporary Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) approval under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"We are proud to extend RESAAS' commitment to help real estate agents return to business safely by partnering with GLAR," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Together, GLAR and RESAAS will bring the benefits of FDA authorized COVID-19 rapid testing to Los Angeles. Our goal remains to enable real estate agents to work face-to-face with their clients in safety."

REALTORS® that are members of GLAR are able to take advantage of COVID-19 Rapid Testing at the GLAR headquarters at 6330 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., Tel: +1 (604) 617-5448, Email: [email protected]