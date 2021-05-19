TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) is pleased to announce it will host a virtual Investor Day focused on Empower Retirement, one of its U.S. subsidiaries, on June 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will feature presentations by Paul Mahon, President and CEO of Great-West Lifeco, and Ed Murphy, President and CEO of Empower Retirement, along with other members of Empower's senior leadership team. The presentations will be followed by a live question and answer session with analysts and institutional investors.

The event will focus on strategic priorities and growth opportunities for Empower Retirement, a leading financial services franchise serving businesses and individuals. Empower's senior leadership team will describe how the company is positioned to grow and win in the consumer wealth management and defined contribution retirement plan markets, and how it is leveraging the recently acquired MassMutual and Personal Capital businesses.

Visit the Lifeco website to pre-register for the event.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is an international financial services holding company with interests in life insurance, health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management and reinsurance businesses. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower Retirement, Putnam Investments, and Irish Life. At the end of 2020, our companies had approximately 24,500 employees, 205,000 advisor relationships, and thousands of distribution partners – all serving our more than 30 million customer relationships across these regions.

Great-West Lifeco and its companies have approximately $2.1 trillion in consolidated assets under administration as at March 31, 2021 and are members of the Power Corporation group of companies. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers approximately $1 trillion1 in assets for more than 12 million retirement plan participants as of March 31, 2021. It is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.2 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401(k) clients; non-profit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower Retirement, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower-retirement.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1) As of March 31, 2021. Information refers to the business of Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, including Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York and GWFS Equities, Inc. GWLA's consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $1,065.8T. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. GWLA's statutory assets total $74.5B and liabilities total $72.5B. GWLANY statutory assets total $3.7B and liabilities total $3.5B.



2) Pensions & Investments 2020 Defined Contribution Survey Ranking as of April 2021.

