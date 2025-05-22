TSX:GWO

WINNIPEG, MB, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Great-West Lifeco Inc. ("Lifeco" or "the company") announced Lindsey Rix-Broom, currently CEO of Canada Life U.K., has been appointed CEO, Europe, effective July 1, 2025. This follows the previously announced appointment of David Harney, currently President & COO, Europe and Capital & Risk Solutions, as President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life, effective July 1, 2025.

Lindsey will report directly to Lifeco's President & CEO and join the Lifeco Executive Management Committee. She will continue to lead Canada Life U.K. until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition and continued momentum.

Lindsey is a recognized industry executive with 25 years of leadership experience. As the CEO of Canada Life U.K., she's brought strong focus and ambition, delivering on strategic priorities to simplify, modernize, and grow the business. She's spearheaded substantial growth across key business lines, capitalized on a significant market opportunity within the U.K. Bulk Purchase Annuity sector, unlocked significant value from the balance sheet, and led major modernization efforts across operations and technology.

"Lindsey's skill, leadership, commercial acumen, and customer focus have created strong momentum in our U.K. business, and I know she'll bring the same disciplined approach to this role leading our European business segment," said David Harney, Incoming President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life. "I look forward to working closely with Lindsey as we advance Lifeco's strategy in Europe."

"Lindsey is a proven leader who has demonstrated her ability to deliver sustainable growth and value," said Paul Mahon, President & CEO, Great-West Lifeco and Canada Life. "With these changes, David Harney has a strong and experienced team to execute against Lifeco's ambitions as he takes on the leadership of the company."

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work alongside our leaders across Europe to expand our presence and impact for customers in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany," said Lindsey Rix-Broom, Incoming CEO, Europe.

"We have focused strategies, strong teams, and a culture of excellence when it comes to delivering for our customers. I look forward to continuing to build upon Lifeco's momentum established under David Harney."

