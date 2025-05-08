News provided byGreat-West Lifeco Inc.
May 08, 2025, 17:47 ET
TSX:GWO
TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2025 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Michael R. Amend
|
843,403,055
|
99.65 %
|
2,973,402
|
0.35 %
|
Deborah J. Barrett
|
844,801,320
|
99.81 %
|
1,575,144
|
0.19 %
|
Robin A. Bienfait
|
844,152,587
|
99.74 %
|
2,223,463
|
0.26 %
|
Heather E. Conway
|
842,291,662
|
99.52 %
|
4,084,802
|
0.48 %
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
834,971,590
|
98.65 %
|
11,404,858
|
1.35 %
|
André Desmarais
|
813,758,509
|
96.15 %
|
32,617,926
|
3.85 %
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
808,133,429
|
95.48 %
|
38,243,005
|
4.52 %
|
Gary A. Doer
|
835,898,553
|
98.76 %
|
10,477,905
|
1.24 %
|
Claude Généreux
|
817,250,562
|
96.56 %
|
29,125,877
|
3.44 %
|
Jake P. Lawrence
|
829,951,914
|
98.06 %
|
16,424,528
|
1.94 %
|
Paula B. Madoff
|
843,641,542
|
99.68 %
|
2,733,800
|
0.32 %
|
Paul A. Mahon
|
841,421,943
|
99.41 %
|
4,953,961
|
0.59 %
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
840,215,585
|
99.27 %
|
6,160,322
|
0.73 %
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
816,611,284
|
96.48 %
|
29,754,708
|
3.52 %
|
James P. O'Sullivan
|
820,035,050
|
96.89 %
|
26,330,949
|
3.11 %
|
T. Timothy Ryan
|
836,283,472
|
98.81 %
|
10,092,857
|
1.19 %
|
Dhvani D. Shah
|
844,093,936
|
99.73 %
|
2,282,529
|
0.27 %
|
Siim A. Vanaselja
|
836,120,701
|
98.79 %
|
10,255,747
|
1.21 %
|
Brian E. Walsh
|
834,336,661
|
98.58 %
|
12,039,786
|
1.42 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.com.
About Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets exceeded $3 trillion. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.
SOURCE Great-West Lifeco Inc.
For more information contact: Media Relations : Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]
