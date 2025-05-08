Great-West Lifeco announces election of Directors Français

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

May 08, 2025, 17:47 ET

TSX:GWO

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2025 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Michael R. Amend

843,403,055

99.65 %

2,973,402

0.35 %

Deborah J. Barrett

844,801,320

99.81 %

1,575,144

0.19 %

Robin A. Bienfait

844,152,587

99.74 %

2,223,463

0.26 %

Heather E. Conway

842,291,662

99.52 %

4,084,802

0.48 %

Marcel R. Coutu

834,971,590

98.65 %

11,404,858

1.35 %

André Desmarais

813,758,509

96.15 %

32,617,926

3.85 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

808,133,429

95.48 %

38,243,005

4.52 %

Gary A. Doer

835,898,553

98.76 %

10,477,905

1.24 %

Claude Généreux

817,250,562

96.56 %

29,125,877

3.44 %

Jake P. Lawrence

829,951,914

98.06 %

16,424,528

1.94 %

Paula B. Madoff

843,641,542

99.68 %

2,733,800

0.32 %

Paul A. Mahon

841,421,943

99.41 %

4,953,961

0.59 %

Susan J. McArthur

840,215,585

99.27 %

6,160,322

0.73 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

816,611,284

96.48 %

29,754,708

3.52 %

James P. O'Sullivan

820,035,050

96.89 %

26,330,949

3.11 %

T. Timothy Ryan

836,283,472

98.81 %

10,092,857

1.19 %

Dhvani D. Shah

844,093,936

99.73 %

2,282,529

0.27 %

Siim A. Vanaselja

836,120,701

98.79 %

10,255,747

1.21 %

Brian E. Walsh

834,336,661

98.58 %

12,039,786

1.42 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets exceeded $3 trillion. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

For more information contact: Media Relations : Tim Oracheski, 204-946-8961, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shubha Khan, 416-552-5951, [email protected]

