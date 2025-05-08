TSX:GWO

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders all of the 19 director nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 13, 2025 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Michael R. Amend 843,403,055 99.65 % 2,973,402 0.35 % Deborah J. Barrett 844,801,320 99.81 % 1,575,144 0.19 % Robin A. Bienfait 844,152,587 99.74 % 2,223,463 0.26 % Heather E. Conway 842,291,662 99.52 % 4,084,802 0.48 % Marcel R. Coutu 834,971,590 98.65 % 11,404,858 1.35 % André Desmarais 813,758,509 96.15 % 32,617,926 3.85 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 808,133,429 95.48 % 38,243,005 4.52 % Gary A. Doer 835,898,553 98.76 % 10,477,905 1.24 % Claude Généreux 817,250,562 96.56 % 29,125,877 3.44 % Jake P. Lawrence 829,951,914 98.06 % 16,424,528 1.94 % Paula B. Madoff 843,641,542 99.68 % 2,733,800 0.32 % Paul A. Mahon 841,421,943 99.41 % 4,953,961 0.59 % Susan J. McArthur 840,215,585 99.27 % 6,160,322 0.73 % R. Jeffrey Orr 816,611,284 96.48 % 29,754,708 3.52 % James P. O'Sullivan 820,035,050 96.89 % 26,330,949 3.11 % T. Timothy Ryan 836,283,472 98.81 % 10,092,857 1.19 % Dhvani D. Shah 844,093,936 99.73 % 2,282,529 0.27 % Siim A. Vanaselja 836,120,701 98.79 % 10,255,747 1.21 % Brian E. Walsh 834,336,661 98.58 % 12,039,786 1.42 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available at sedarplus.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of March 31, 2025, Great-West Lifeco's total client assets exceeded $3 trillion. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

