WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Great-West Lifeco today announced that its board member, Robin Bienfait, has been named one of the most influential leaders in corporate governance by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2024 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

"We're delighted to congratulate Robin on receiving this prestigious award for her outstanding contributions to board governance," said Jeffrey Orr, Chair of the Board, Great-West Lifeco. "This recognition is a testament to her expertise and dedication, which have made a significant impact on our organization. We are privileged to have Robin as a member of our Board."

"Robin is an exceptional leader who has helped shape our organization's success" said Paul Mahon, President and CEO, Great-West Lifeco. "This deserving acknowledgement from NACD recognizes her deep experience in governance and business, along with her commitment to Great-West Lifeco's vision."

Ms. Bienfait is a technology executive with more than 30 years of experience and expertise in mobility, security, business development, enterprise sales, wireless network operations and engineering. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of Emnovate, an executive advisory firm delivering enterprise-class services to emerging businesses, a position she has held since 2017. She is also the founder of Atlanta Tech Park, a global innovation center for entrepreneurs at all stages. She previously held senior leadership positions at Samsung Electronics and BlackBerry.

Ms. Bienfait is a director of Canada Life and Empower. She is also a director and Chair of the board of Global Aviation, a trustee of the Georgia Institute of Technology Applied Research Corporation, a director of Quantum Valley Ideas Lab and a director of the Atlanta Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. She previously served as a director of Putnam Investments.

Ms. Bienfait holds a master's degree in technology management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Central Missouri State University.

The annual NACD Directorship 100™ Awards celebrates and recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity.

Honorees will be recognized at the upcoming 2024 Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City on December 16, in addition to being featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

