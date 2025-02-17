MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - For the spring school break, Espace pour la vie is offering a host of fun, educational activities at its five museums.

Just waiting for your visit are fascinating, exciting discoveries about wildlife, the environment, insects and plant life.

AT THE BIODÔME

Prominently mustachioed newcomers settle in at the Biodôme!

A bearded emperor tamarin couple took up residence in the Biodôme's tropical rainforest a few weeks ago. Recognizable by their impressive (and truly beautiful) white mustaches, our new residents, 12 and 15 years old, have made themselves right at home in their new environment, located just outside the tropical rainforest cave. Come admire these little diurnal, tree-dwelling creatures, natives of South American rainforests, presented for the very first time at the Biodôme.

Bio-Clues: Improving Biodiversity through Research

Put on your detective hat and plunge into an educational activity at the heart of the Biodôme's ecosystems! Discover the richness of biodiversity in the Americas by way of an interactive exploration. With the Biodôme's education team, learn to identify and inventory a range of fauna and flora. Get ready for a fascinating journey where every step takes you closer to nature and its secrets.

March 2 to 23

AT THE BIOSPHÈRE

Family Saturday and other activities!

Story time on the theme of nature, mediation and happenings in the exhibition halls, and self-directed artistic activities are some of the events not to be missed at the Biosphère. On March 1, Family Saturday presents Belugas and Us in the company of curator Noémie Fortin, who'll explain the ties that bind us to belugas – plus you'll enjoy the opportunity to do some creating. Also, discover the different ecotechnologies that are in action at the museum. Throughout the week, take advantage of your visit to enjoy ongoing exhibits in the sphere and make some wonderful discoveries!

AT THE INSECTARIUM

A special encounter

At the heart of the Great Vivarium, get to meet an insect or another unique arthropod. And what if we could actually feel at home in their company? A guide will accompany you in this intimate moment. Lean more about Atta ants, garden pollinators or moth transformations with our puppet activity Insects' lives. And much more!

Calendar of events



AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE

À la recherche de la noisette rouge (French only)

Discover the Jardin botanique's brand-new wintertime fun trail. Using the mobile app, give a helping hand to Élio, an absent-minded little squirrel, so he can remember where he hid his lost hazelnut. The perfect quest for enjoying and discovering the Jardin botanique in winter!

February 27 to April 21

AT THE PLANÉTARIUM

Hubert Reeves between the lines

To honor the legacy of Hubert Reeves, the Planétarium is showcasing his words and writings in an exhibition consisting of artefacts from the well-known scientist's life as well as a dedicated reading corner. An enriched lineup of family-oriented films for the entire break as well as an expanded screening schedule will be offered, along with daily activities.

Nuit blanche at the Biodôme and the Planétarium

Plunge into Nuit blanche à Montréal and a magical, unforgettable night when the Biodôme, the Planétarium and the Olympic Park join forces on March 1 to offer you an exceptional experience. Encounter nightlife in the Laurentian forest at the Biodôme, observe winter constellations with the Planétarium team, and discover the Olympic Park's natural skating rink. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience an evening rich in discoveries and emotion. Come one, come all, and let yourselves be swept away by the magic of Nuit blanche à Montréal!

Treat yourself to all our museums!

Treat yourself to privileged access to our five museums for one year!

In digital format and at a very affordable price, the Espace pour la vie Passport offers a number of advantages. From February 28 to March 21, 2025, enjoy a discount of 25% on the Passport price – a terrific deal for families, adults, students and nature lovers.

For everything there is to know about our museums and their programs during the break: espacepourlavie.ca.

About Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious Ville de Montréal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, rethinking the connection between humankind and nature, and cultivating a new way of living.

