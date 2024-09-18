Great for your wallet, and the environment: TELUS launches SmartEnergy to help Canadians manage their home energy use

Customers can save up to 15 per cent on their energy bills, conserve energy and earn TELUS Rewards by optimizing usage of connected devices and leveraging energy saving routines and recommendations through the new SmartHome+ app

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS is launching SmartEnergy, a global-first solution that helps customers save money on their energy bills and reduce their environmental footprint, all through one simple app with incredible incentives on smart devices. By connecting compatible smart devices like thermostats and plugs to TELUS' intuitive SmartHome+ app, subscribers can:

Save up to 15 per cent on energy bills by automating home temperature settings, powering down unused devices, and creating personalized routines.

by automating home temperature settings, powering down unused devices, and creating personalized routines. Monitor home energy consumption with daily, weekly, monthly or yearly insights, including tips to maximize savings.

with daily, weekly, monthly or yearly insights, including tips to maximize savings. Participate in energy saving events to reduce strain on the energy grid during peak usage times by automatically powering down connected devices or temporarily adjusting the thermostat temperature, all while earning TELUS Rewards for contributing to a healthier planet.

"With SmartEnergy, our goal is to empower Canadians with the best technology, devices and information they need to lower their energy bills and minimize their environmental footprint," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "The SmartHome+ app uses AI and real-time insights to help individuals and families automate daily routines, easily view their energy usage and manage new and existing connected devices all from a single interface. Knowledge is power, and SmartEnergy makes it simple for our customers to turn that knowledge into real savings and energy efficiency."

Looking ahead, TELUS will be connecting even more smart devices to the SmartHome+ app, including EV chargers and home solar, so that customers can unlock additional savings and manage all of their home automation, security and Internet services right from their fingertips. TELUS is also working with Canadian utilities to support grid demand response programs, which is critical during extreme cold or hot weather that drives up demand and can result in unplanned shortages or outages.

To further benefit the environment, TELUS is planting four trees per year on behalf of each SmartEnergy subscriber. Over the past two decades, TELUS has planted 12.7 million trees and counting, and is committed to restoring our forests now, and for future generations.

The service is now available to all Canadians outside of Quebec, where SmartEnergy is expected to launch in the near future. Canadians don't need to be an existing TELUS customer to sign-up for SmartEnergy. Subscribe today for just $12 per month, plus for a limited time, new subscribers can receive a smart thermostat and two smart plugs for a one-time charge of $25, which represents more than $250 in savings.

For more information about SmartEnergy and to subscribe, visit telus.com/smartenergy .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering over 75 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Chelsey Higdon

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.