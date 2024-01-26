Great Canadian Entertainment Unveils a Winning Hand with the Grand Opening of Pickering Casino Resort's New 18-Table Poker Room

**ADDITIONAL PHOTOS CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE**

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment is pleased to announce the grand opening of a state-of-the-art 18-table poker room at Pickering Casino Resort on Monday, January 29th at noon. Anticipated to become a hub for poker enthusiasts, the contemporary poker room is located on the 3rd floor of The Hotel at Pickering Casino Resort, offering nearly 20,000 sq ft of premium gaming space.

Operating 24/7, the new poker room boasts 16 traditional tables and two private High Stakes rooms, catering to players seeking a more exclusive and elevated experience. With a dedicated bar and tableside food delivery from The District, the resort's food hall, players can indulge in an immersive gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce the poker room as the latest addition to our world-class offerings," said Michael Kim, Executive Vice President, Great Canadian Entertainment. "We're raising the stakes with another exciting amenity, joining our modern casino, Sportsbook and The Arena, highlighting our dedication to providing our guests with an immersive gaming and live entertainment experience."

POKER ROOM HIGHLIGHTS

Premium space on the 3rd floor of The Hotel at Pickering Casino Resort

Resort 18 tables, including 16 traditional tables and two High Stakes private rooms

24/7 operation for non-stop poker excitement

Dedicated bar for a complete entertainment experience

Tableside food service delivery from The District's diverse culinary options

Great Canadian Rewards Members can also enjoy exclusive promotions, ensuring that the poker experience at Pickering Casino Resort extends beyond the tables. The Great Canadian Rewards program has set a new standard for unparalleled benefits and exclusive offerings in the gaming and entertainment realm connecting guests across the Company's 12 premier destinations in Ontario, including its newest resorts, Pickering Casino Resort and Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. Free to join, and easy to access online, it provides members with a host of exclusive perks when they use their Great Canadian Rewards card including discounts on hotel stays at Pickering Casino Resort, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, and Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The program offers complimentary and discounted dining privileges at participating restaurants, front-of-the-line presale access to highly anticipated live concerts and events, invitations to members-only promotions and more.

To learn more about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup or visit the Guest Services Desk at any of the Great Canadian Rewards destinations in Ontario.

Consistent with Pickering Casino Resort's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

For more information about the Pickering Casino Resort and its new poker room, please visit greatcanadian.com/destinations/ontario/pickering/poker/ and follow @PickeringPoker on X (formerly Twitter).

