GREAT CANADIAN ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH MULTI-MICHELIN STARRED CHEF GORDON RAMSAY TO EXPAND CULINARY EMPIRE IN CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment ("Great Canadian"), Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking partnership with Gordon Ramsay North America, bringing the acclaimed chef's culinary offerings to its casinos and resorts in Canada. The collaboration will introduce multiple dining experiences to the Canadian market.

This fall, Gordon Ramsay Burger is set to open its doors at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, and Gordon Ramsay Steak will follow next year at River Rock Casino Resort, marking the introduction of both brands to the Canadian marketplace.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Great Canadian and Gordon Ramsay North America as they embark on a mission to add a new dynamic to culinary offerings at Great Canadian's destinations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Gordon Ramsay's extraordinary gastronomic vision to our properties," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian. "This partnership represents a monumental moment for our company as the addition of Gordon Ramsay Burger and Gordon Ramsay Steak in British Columbia will offer our guests an unrivalled dining experience, and we are eager for the opportunity to introduce additional Gordon Ramsay brands at other Great Canadian destinations in Canada."

Hard Rock Casino Vancouver will welcome Canada's first Gordon Ramsay Burger, Chef Ramsay's signature burger concept that marries culinary finesse with comfort food nostalgia. Guests will revel in a mouth-watering assortment of gourmet burgers, scratch-made sauces, handcrafted shakes, and indulgent sides, ensuring a complete and satisfying dining experience for burger enthusiasts.

Gordon Ramsay Steak, renowned for its elegant atmosphere and impeccable service, will become a beacon of fine dining excellence at River Rock Casino Resort. Guests will indulge in expertly crafted dishes showcasing the chef's signature flair, using only the finest ingredients. From succulent steaks cooked to perfection to the chef's signature dishes including his famous Beef Wellington, Canada's first Gordon Ramsay Steak promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

Gordon Ramsay Burger and Gordon Ramsay Steak both offer rich and immersive dining experiences. Stylishly designed interiors will be the perfect backdrop for guests to savour the culinary delights presented by Chef Ramsay's talented chefs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Great Canadian Entertainment to bring our dining concepts to the vibrant Canadian dining scene," said Chef Ramsay. "Canada has a strong culinary market, and we can't wait to welcome guests into our new restaurants in the coming months."

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the North American restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company currently has 24 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Boston, Connecticut, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Southern California and Kansas City, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is tapping into several of Gordon Ramsay's successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Ramsay's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 53 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 7 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com .

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ) or Threads .

