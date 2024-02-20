Great Canadian Entertainment Appoints Pauline Alimchandani as CFO

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment (the "Company" or "Great Canadian"), Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, has announced that it has appointed Pauline Alimchandani as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals. At that time current CFO Darren Gwozd will step down from the role. Ms. Alimchandani will be responsible for overseeing the Company's finance organization.

"I am delighted to welcome Pauline to our exceptional senior management team," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian. "Her extensive public company experience and deep record of successful leadership roles in finance, capital markets and financial reporting, will be immensely valuable as we continue to remain focused on delivering long-term growth and creating value for our stakeholders in a socially responsible way. I look forward to her contributions," he added.

"Darren has been a valuable member of our Finance team for more than six years and has helped lead our organization through a transformational period. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the senior management team, and Great Canadian's team members, we want to thank Darren for his many years of leadership," Mr. Anfinson concluded.

"I am very excited to join Great Canadian and see significant opportunity to build upon the Company's strong financial and operational foundation, while developing capabilities that further establish the Company's competitive advantage," said Ms. Alimchandani.

Prior to joining Great Canadian, Ms. Alimchandani was Chief Financial Officer for Northland Power (TSX:NPI), where she oversaw a large global team across several key functions and chaired the organization's Investment Committee. Ms. Alimchandani has over 18 years of professional experience, previously having served in roles that included Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dream Unlimited Corp (TSX: DRM), Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Dream, and Vice President, Equity Research at BMO Capital Markets. In 2020, she was awarded one of Canada's 50 Best Executives by the Report on Business/Globe and Mail and in 2022, she was awarded Canada's Clean 50, which is noted as being Canada's top sustainability award.

About Great Canadian Entertainment:

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

For further information: [email protected]