Great Canadian Entertainment Announces the Transformation of Hard Rock Casino Vancouver into Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Property to Feature Gordon Ramsay Burger and Heightened Entertainment

in Association with Live Nation Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, is thrilled to announce the exciting rebranding of Hard Rock Casino Vancouver to Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, effective December 2023. This news follows the successful transformation of the former Casino Woodbine into Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering unique and memorable experiences for its guests.

Great Canadian Casino Vancouver will be among the company's flagship properties, exemplifying the highest standards of gaming, entertainment, and service. As a highlight of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver's metamorphosis, the highly anticipated Gordon Ramsay Burger will open this winter, curated by the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay himself. This new culinary gem will offer an unforgettable casual dining experience, combining the highest quality ingredients with Chef Ramsay's signature flair.

The refreshed casino will offer a diverse selection of games, from classic table games to the latest in cutting-edge slots in addition to a host of all-new high-limit private gaming rooms for discriminating enthusiasts.

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, a premier entertainment venue programmed in collaboration with Live Nation Canada will host a series of unforgettable performances, showcasing a diverse range of talents and providing guests with exceptional live entertainment experiences.

"As we embark on this exciting transformation to Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, we are entering a new era of excitement and entertainment. Our partnerships with Chef Gordon Ramsay and Live Nation Canada promise to bring an unparalleled level of culinary excellence and world-class entertainment to our valued guests," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "We believe that this transition represents not only a change in name but a significant opportunity to enhance the overall experience."

For more information about Great Canadian Casino Vancouver and other exciting developments from Great Canadian Entertainment, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow Great Canadian Entertainment on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Great Canadian Entertainment has solidified its reputation by forging strategic partnerships that enhance the overall guest experience. In collaboration with Live Nation, the company brings premier entertainment programming to its live entertainment venues coast to coast. The company's ground-breaking alliance with the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is set to deliver elevated culinary experiences starting in the winter of 2023 when it will introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger, followed by Gordon Ramsay Steak to British Columbia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

