Great Canadian Entertainment Announces Great Canadian Rewards, First Gaming and Entertainment Rewards Program in Ontario with Digitized and Secure Identity Verification

Exciting Perks Now Accessible from Mobile Devices

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - In a ground-breaking move aimed at providing more convenience for its guests, Great Canadian Entertainment (or "the Company") is proud to announce the launch of Great Canadian Rewards Online registration. The program is now the first gaming and entertainment rewards program in Ontario to offer new members a fully digitized experience.

The Great Canadian Rewards program has set a new standard for unparalleled benefits and exclusive offerings in the gaming and entertainment realm. The program has demonstrated remarkable growth since its inception, connecting guests across the Company's 12 premier destinations in Ontario, including its newest resorts, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and Pickering Casino Resort, and has gained immense popularity among guests due to its commitment to delivering exceptional value and memorable experiences. Free to join, it provides members with a host of exclusive perks when they use their Great Canadian Rewards card.

The perks include:

Generous Free Play rewards earned through gaming activity.

Complimentary and discounted dining privileges at participating restaurants.

Exclusive discounts on hotel stays at the renowned Pickering Casino Resort, Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, and the brand-new Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto .

Invitations to members-only promotions.

And much more!

"Our vision is to advance the gaming landscape in Canada, and allowing our guests to become members from the comfort of their mobile device is a significant step toward achieving that goal," said Gavin Whiteley, Chief Marketing Officer at Great Canadian Entertainment. "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and success of the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program, and are excited about the prospect of making it easier for them to begin their Great Canadian Rewards journey before their first visit."

When signing up for the program, guests will be prompted to digitally verify their identity using Interac® document verification service and confirm key information like their name and date of birth. This process can be completed with a mobile phone, making it easier for guests to join for free and instantly take advantage of exclusive member benefits.

Together with the Company's partner, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), Great Canadian Entertainment remains focused on promoting safe play. Great Canadian's Ontario destinations feature a PlaySmart Centre which provides players with gambling knowledge and tools to help build and maintain positive play habits, among other responsible gaming tools available to players.

To learn more about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup or visit the Guest Services Desk at any of the Great Canadian Rewards destinations in Ontario.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Great Canadian Entertainment has solidified its reputation by forging strategic partnerships that enhance the overall guest experience. In collaboration with Live Nation, the company brings premier entertainment programming to its live entertainment venues coast to coast. The company's ground-breaking alliance with the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is set to deliver elevated culinary experiences starting in the winter of 2023 when it will introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger, followed by Gordon Ramsay Steak to British Columbia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

