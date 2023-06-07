GREAT CANADIAN ENTERTAINMENT AND LIVE NATION CANADA TEAM UP TO DELIVER THE BIGGEST NAMES IN ENTERTAINMENT TO VENUES FROM COAST TO COAST

This strategic alliance is one of the first of its kind in Canada and will elevate the entertainment experience at Great Canadian Entertainment's live venues from coast to coast, including the brand-new The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort, River Rock Casino Resort, Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick and The Schooner Showroom at Casino Nova Scotia.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Live Nation Canada, the premier live entertainment promoter in the world," said Gavin Whiteley, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "This partnership will bring some of the biggest and most exciting artists to our exceptional venues, providing guests with unforgettable experiences they will cherish for years to come."

This partnership marks a major milestone and reinforces Great Canadian Entertainment's commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to guests at all its casino and resort destinations. Live Nation's global presence, vast industry network and robust artist relationships will allow Great Canadian Entertainment to offer a wide range of events and the best live experiences across the country.

Great Canadian Rewards members in Ontario can take advantage of exclusive offers, including the lowest available rates, free or discounted stays, and other valuable benefits at across the company's 12 properties in Ontario, including exclusive pre-sale access to live events.

To learn more about Great Canadian Rewards please visit: www.greatcanadian.com/greatcanadianrewards

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's largest casino resort, is scheduled to open this summer and will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-person entertainment venue, expanded covered parkade, and multiple on-site dining options.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

