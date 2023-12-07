GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO WILL CELEBRATE ITS OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING WEEKEND WITH BACK-TO-BACK CONCERTS FEATURING GWEN STEFANI ON MAY 3 AND BLAKE SHELTON ON MAY 4, 2024

Great Canadian Rewards Members will enjoy exclusive early access

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment proudly announces that Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will celebrate its official Grand Opening with three-time GRAMMY® Award winner Gwen Stefani performing on Friday, May 3, 2024, and five-time CMA Male Vocalist of the year and multiple ACM Award winner Blake Shelton performing on Saturday, May 4, 2024. In a weekend celebration fit for the grandeur of Canada's newest and largest casino resort, two of the most captivating and influential artists of our time will deliver unforgettable performances in the brand new, 5,000-person The Theatre, marking the beginning of an era that blends world-class live entertainment with the excitement of Toronto's premier casino destination.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform back to back shows during Official Grand Opening Weekend at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on May 3 and May 4, 2024. (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

Great Canadian Rewards members will get the first taste of this ground-breaking event by signing up for complimentary membership that opens the door to a world of exclusive privileges. As a special perk, Great Canadian Rewards members will enjoy exclusive early access to tickets for both shows beginning on Tuesday, December 12, at 10 a.m. ET.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. ET. All presales will end Thursday, December 14 at 10 p.m. ET, or while ticket quantities last. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 15, at 12 noon ET.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to The Theatre for Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Weekend," said Gavin Whiteley, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "This pivotal occasion marks the beginning of a new chapter in live entertainment in Toronto as we curate a diverse array of world-class performances, and entertainment experiences for our guests."

A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Gwen Stefani has achieved global success as a songwriter, performer, charismatic frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist. The trend-setting music and fashion icon has an impressive array of honours with three Grammy, four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award. She's sold more than 60 million units worldwide, including her four-times platinum debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. – that delivered the hit singles "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For?" and the Pharrell Williams produced No. 1 hit "Hollaback Girl." Her sophomore album, The Sweet Escape, featured the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single "Wind It Up" and the unforgettable anthem "The Sweet Escape." Her critically praised latest album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart and includes her powerful No. 1 single "Used To Love You." In 2020, Stefani had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with husband Blake Shelton, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Known for his affable and down-to-earth demeanor, Shelton's wit and humour have made him a beloved figure both on and off the stage, with his 23 seasons on NBC's The Voice solidifying his status as not just a mentor to aspiring artists, but one of the music industry's favourite personalities. The celebrated country artist with multiple wins across nearly every major Music Awards show, Shelton is a force in the industry with five ACM, three AMA, 10 CMA, 11 CMT and seven People's Choice Awards, among many others. With 28 # 1 singles to his credit, Shelton is one of the most consistent hit-makers in country music with more than 10.5 billion on-demand global streams.

The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is the $1 billion dollar destination's newest attraction. A collaboration with Live Nation Canada ensures a lineup of world-class talent, elevating the venue's status as a premier destination for live events. To learn more, please visit greatcandiantoronto.com. To learn about the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program and to become a member for free, please visit gcrewards.com/signup.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort opened in June 2023. The $1 billion dollar landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space, 400-room hotel, indoor pool, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, and 5,000-person The Theatre, its live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which plays host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcanadiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

