GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO SET TO HOST TORONTO'S FIRST EVER WSOP® CIRCUIT EVENT

In Partnership with GGPoker, 8 WSOP Circuit Ring Events Will Take Place from March 22-April 1, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, is pleased to announce that World Series of Poker (WSOP), the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series, is heading to Toronto for the first WSOP Circuit hosted at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The WSOP Circuit, in cooperation with GGPoker, will take place from March 22 - April 1, 2024.

World Series of Poker logo (CNW Group/Great Canadian Entertainment)

Featuring eight Circuit Ring events in total, the WSOP Circuit at Great Canadian Toronto will be headlined by a total of $3.9 million in estimated prize pools, including a $2,000 Main Event, with a $2.1 million total prize pool, and $3,500 High Roller event, with more than a $850,000 prize pool. The new WSOP Circuit at Great Canadian Toronto builds on the momentum generated by the record-breaking 54th annual WSOP, which took place last summer.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with GGPoker to bring the World Series of Poker to Toronto for the first time. This is a fitting milestone that will create further momentum for our recently opened 30-table poker room at Great Canadian Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort," stated Robert Katsavelos, General Manager, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. "We are excited to welcome tournament participants from across the North American poker community and from right here in the City of Toronto and are certain that this event is going to be a huge success," Katsavelos added.

GGPoker, which sent 774 players to the Main Event at last summer's WSOP, will be exclusively operating the online qualifying tournaments and will be hosting Brand Ambassadors at the WSOP Circuit at Great Canadian Toronto, including local poker hero Daniel Negreanu.

"I have been playing WSOP events around the world for over 25 years," said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Global Brand Ambassador. "There is something quite special about being able to finally compete in one in my hometown."

The full schedule of events at WSOP Circuit at Great Canadian Toronto will be announced soon, noting that both Great Canadian Toronto and WSOP reserve the right to cancel, change or modify the tournament or any tournament event, in part or in whole, without notice.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, is Canada's newest and largest casino resort and one of the largest in North America. The destination is home to 328,000 square feet of gaming space featuring an extensive range of options, including 4,800 slot machines, 175 live table games, VIP rooms, and sports betting kiosks. Whether you're a seasoned player or Vegas-style entertainment seeker, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto offers an exhilarating atmosphere that caters to all preferences.

The landmark resort, situated on an impressive 33 acres is redefining entertainment in Toronto with an unparalleled experience for its guests. Seamlessly integrated is a luxurious 400-room hotel, featuring well-appointed rooms and suites across 11 floors. The hotel also offers a fully equipped wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and contemporary fitness equipment. Moreover, entertainment fans have a home at the property's state-of-the-art 5,000-person entertainment venue, providing a versatile destination for live music, comedy, sports and special events. Through an exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto features world-class artists to amplify the guest experience.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About GGPoker

GGPoker is the World's Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, Battle Royale, GGCare & GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event. In 2021, GGPoker won PokerListing's 'Best Poker Software Overall' award. In 2022, GGPoker became the world's largest online poker room and was awarded the Online Poker Operator of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Gaming Awards. In 2023, GGPoker sent more than 750 players to the live WSOP 2023 Main Event via its celebrated Road to Vegas satellite tournaments.

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

For further information: Media Contacts: Aerial Communications Group on behalf of Great Canadian Entertainment, Naomi Strasser: [email protected]; Mindy Cummings: [email protected]