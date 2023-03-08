GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO, CANADA'S LARGEST DESTINATION CASINO RESORT, TO OPEN THIS SUMMER

Brand New $1 Billion Dollar Destination to Open This Summer, Featuring Casino, Hotel, Entertainment Venue and Multiple Dining Outlets

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, announced today that its $1 billion, brand-new entertainment resort will be known as Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto when it opens its doors at the intersection of Highways 401 and 427 this summer.

With its transformative architecture and impressive 33-acre footprint, the destination adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack will feature a modern Vegas-style casino, integrated 400-room hotel, 5,000-seat live entertainment venue, and multiple on-site dining options, bringing to life a new, one-of-a-kind entertainment district in Toronto with best-in-class gaming, entertainment and hospitality experiences.

The existing Casino Woodbine will continue to operate with no interruption until Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto debuts its new, re-imagined destination.

"We see this as an unprecedented opportunity to introduce an entirely new, world-class experience in Canada that will bring together the best in casino gaming, exceptional live entertainment, dining, and accommodation in one very special place," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "We are very excited to reveal more about what this landmark destination will feature and what our guests can expect in the coming weeks, including the announcement of an opening date. This project has been several years in the making, and we are thrilled that we are close to bringing it to life," concluded Anfinson.

The company's popular Great Canadian Rewards program, which was introduced in Ontario in August 2022, is an excellent tool for learning about news and special offers coming to Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and other Great Canadian properties across the province. Members are guaranteed the best rates when booking hotel stays at Great Canadian owned resorts and receive special discounts and perks such as comp dollars that can be redeemed at participating restaurants, or for gaming credits by presenting your Great Canadian Rewards card.

Together with its partner, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), Great Canadian Entertainment remains focused on promoting safe play at all their casinos across Ontario. The new Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will feature a PlaySmart Centre which provides players with gambling knowledge and tools to help build and maintain positive play habits, among other responsible gaming tools available.

About Great Canadian Rewards

The Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program connects the company's 12 destinations across Ontario, including the upcoming Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. Great Canadian Rewards is free to join, and members receive exclusive perks from using their Great Canadian Rewards card such as Free Play earned on gaming activity, complimentary and discounted dining at participating restaurants, best available rates and discounts for hotel stays at Pickering Casino Resort and Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, front-of-the line presale access to live concerts, and much more. To learn more, please visit gcrewards.com or visit the guest services desk at Great Canadian Rewards destinations near you.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto project will open this summer, which once complete will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-seat entertainment venue, new parkade, and on-site dining options.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit greatcanadian.com.

SOURCE Great Canadian Entertainment

For further information: Media Contacts: Naomi Strasser or Mindy Cummings, Aerial Communications Group, [email protected] / [email protected]