Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto Announces Full Opening of State-of-the-Art Poker Room and Bad Beat Jackpot

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is delighted to announce that its brand-new, state-of-the-art poker room is now fully open with all 30 tables operating around the clock, seven days a week and the introduction of its 'Bad Beat' Jackpot. Located on a private floor, this exciting addition to Canada's largest and newest casino resort caters to the vibrant poker community's growing demand.

With a wide range of exciting features and amenities, including a dedicated bar, the Great Canadian Toronto Poker Room opened in limited operation in September and is now primed to become the epicentre for poker enthusiasts looking for a premier gaming experience.

As part of Great Canadian's commitment to thrilling gameplay, players at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Great Blue Heron Casino and Hotel and Elements Casino Brantford will combine their 'Bad Beat' Jackpots, positioning themselves as a leading destination for local and international poker enthusiasts.

The 'Bad Beat' Jackpot adds an extra layer of excitement to the poker experience. This progressive jackpot, fueled by contributions from every qualifying hand played in the participating poker rooms, offers players an additional chance to win. As the jackpot grows, so does the anticipation, making each game even more exciting.

Key Highlights

Located on a completely private floor, ensuring an exclusive and immersive experience for all players.

Electronic table games and slots are available for those waiting their turn, guaranteeing continuous entertainment.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the game, the poker room offers both 'No Limit' and 'Limit' stakes, accommodating a wide range of playing styles.

For players seeking a more exclusive atmosphere, a semi-private area caters to higher stakes games and final tables. This setup provides an intimate setting for discerning players who enjoy the thrill of high-stakes poker.

The poker room at Great Canadian Toronto will also feature larger poker tournaments, making it a destination for poker competition. Players can test their skills in competitive environments.

Table-side food & beverage offered by "Aces Kitchen" from Woodbine Entertainment Group serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and grab & go meals and snacks to guests playing at the tables, or, who want to take a break at the restaurant.

"Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is dedicated to providing an exceptional entertainment experience, and the poker room is a testament to our commitment to meeting the diverse interests of the poker community," said Michael Kim, Executive Vice President, Great Canadian Entertainment. "The fully operational poker room and the introduction of the 'Bad Beat' Jackpot are just the beginning of many exciting things yet to come at the resort."

Players can also look forward to other attractive promotions and rewards at the resort, creating an immersive poker experience that goes beyond the table.

Consistent with Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's commitment to responsible gambling, the property also features two PlaySmart Centres on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players, including information on how to participate in OLG's voluntary My PlayBreak program if they choose to take a break from gambling.

For more information about the Great Canadian Toronto Poker Room, the 'Bad Beat' Jackpot, and upcoming poker tournaments, please visit our website.

About Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's newest and largest casino resort opened in June 2023. The $1B landmark entertainment destination features 328,000 sq. ft. of gaming space, 400-room hotel, indoor pool, wellness and fitness area, multiple dining options, private event and flexible meeting space, 5000-person live entertainment venue in association with Live Nation, which will play host to the best in live music, comedy, and special events. For more information please visit greatcandiantoronto.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, with a robust portfolio comprising 25 distinct gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties located in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. With over one million square feet of gaming space, 19,000 slot machines, and 650 live table games, as well as more than 60 restaurants catering to more than 20 million gaming visitors annually, Great Canadian Entertainment is renowned for providing the ultimate entertainment experiences. The company proudly boasts Canada's newest and largest casino resort, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

Great Canadian Entertainment has solidified its reputation by forging strategic partnerships that enhance the overall guest experience. In collaboration with Live Nation, the company brings premier entertainment programming to its live entertainment venues coast to coast. The company's ground-breaking alliance with the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is set to deliver elevated culinary experiences starting in the winter of 2023 when it will introduce Gordon Ramsay Burger, followed by Gordon Ramsay Steak to British Columbia.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

