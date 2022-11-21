Great Canadian Appoints Matthew Anfinson as CEO, Jordan Banks as Executive Chairperson

Tony Rodio Retires as CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") today announced that Anthony 'Tony' Rodio, Chief Executive Officer, is retiring as CEO and director and the Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Anfinson, previously the Company's Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Rodio as CEO. Great Canadian has also appointed Jordan Banks, a highly respected Canadian business leader as its first Executive Chairperson.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and Great Canadian's team members, we want to thank Tony for his outstanding leadership," said Alex van Hoek, Chairperson of the Board of Great Canadian and Partner at Apollo. "Tony has guided the company through a transformative period of recovery and growth, while navigating the industry-wide challenges of COVID-19. His contributions to Great Canadian will be valued by the Company, our team members and our guests for many years to come."

"We are also pleased to name Matthew as CEO, whom we are excited to have lead Great Canadian in its next chapter," continued van Hoek. "Matthew is a North American leader in our industry with a deep understanding of the business. He has been responsible for driving top-line growth across all 25 of our properties and has held leadership roles in operations, marketing and analytics."

Prior to joining Great Canadian, Anfinson was Senior Vice President, Operations at Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas, where he was responsible for creating impactful revenue growth strategies for all 56 Caesars properties globally. Previously, Anfinson held key leadership roles for Harrah's in their midwestern US markets.

"It is an enormous privilege to lead Great Canadian Entertainment, especially at this defining juncture of the Company as we set a new industry standard for gaming and entertainment in Canada. We are incredibly excited to bring to market what will be among the premier casino resorts in North America in 2023 with the projects currently underway at Pickering Casino Resort and Casino Woodbine, as well as new innovative programs and initiatives that will drive growth at our other properties and in local communities across the country," stated Anfinson. "We remain focused on continuously enhancing the overall experience for our guests, delivering long-term growth and value creation for our stakeholders, and doing so in a socially responsible way," he added.

Jordan Banks will also be appointed as the first Executive Chairperson of Great Canadian Entertainment. Banks is a leading technology, sports and media executive, having worked most recently as the President of Rogers Sports & Media, and as the VP and Country Director of Facebook and Instagram in Canada. He was also the CEO of JumpTV, a leading digital streaming company of professional sports and international television. Banks' experience will be a strong addition to the Company's Board of Directors, particularly with its recent launch of the Great Canadian Rewards program and in-person sports betting across 10 of Great Canadian's Ontario destinations.

"I am excited to join the Great Canadian team at such an exciting time for the Company, and as the expectations of our guests and stakeholders continue to evolve across the gaming and entertainment landscapes. I look forward to being part of the team that will meet and exceed those expectations in new and innovative ways," said Banks.

"I am looking forward to working closely with Jordan to ensure that Great Canadian continues to up the ante for gaming and entertainment in Canada, creating a positive impact for all our stakeholders – including the Company's guests, our team, and local communities across the country. Jordan's track record of leadership, coupled with his vast experience in sports, technology and media, make him the ideal person to take on this new, valued position," added van Hoek.

Mr. Banks' appointment is effective upon receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982 as Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Great Canadian Entertainment is an Ontario-based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality destinations in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We're driven by our Vision, which is to be the leading entertainment, gaming and hospitality company in Canada by providing best-in-class entertainment value and exceptional experiences for our guests and team members. Fundamental to the company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports hundreds of charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

